Former Penn State President Spanier gets jail time in Sandusky case

Former university president Graham Spanier, Tim Curley and Gary Schultz were all convicted of child endangerment in the wake of the scandal surrounding the convicted serial child molester, who is now serving 30 to 60 years in prison.

Spanier and Schultz were ordered to serve a minimum of two months in prison, and Curley three, for their collective decisions not to take a 2001 eyewitness account of misconduct by Jerry Sandusky to police or child welfare authorities.

It was not immediately clear if that will happen. But Spanier, Curley and Schultz didn’t report him to child welfare authorities or police.

Curley, Schultz and Spanier initially agreed on a plan to inform law enforcement, but then decided instead to bar Sandusky, who had retired in 1997, from bringing children onto campus, and inform Second Mile leadership of the incident.

Former Penn State President Graham Spanier walks from the Dauphin County Courthouse in Harrisburg, Pa., on March 24.

But Spanier’s attorney, Sam Silver, wrote the court that his client’s conviction “will forever alter him and his family” no matter the sentence. Spanier has also sued the university. Prosecutors said he should receive a penalty in the upper part of the allowable range for the conviction, which carries a maximum sentence of one year.

Two other former aides, ex-athletic director Gary Schultz and onetime vice president Tim Curley, received similar terms of jail followed by house arrest. But, Liddle said, “it is my hope that by spending some time behind bars, they not only will atone for their crimes, but will spend each day thinking about what they can do to make the world a safer place for children”.

Former President Graham Spanier, 68, was sentenced to four to 12 months, with the first two in jail and the rest under house arrest. From his ouster after Sandusky’s arrest in late 2011 through his trial this spring, the former president insisted he was innocent and didn’t realize that Sandusky, the longtime assistant to head football coach Joe Paterno, was a threat to children.

Paterno died in 2012.

Two of the cases against Sandusky heavily involved Curley, Schultz and Spanier.

At least four victims at Sandusky’s trial said they were molested after 2001.Curley and Schultz were arrested in 2011, and Spanier in 2012.She said he kept Penn State trustees in the dark about the Sandusky complaint and “he allowed children to be harmed”.Prosecutors also attacked Schultz, saying it defied common sense that he seemed unwilling to acknowledge the sexual nature of what McQueary reported, given what Schultz knew about the 1998 incident. The emails were written weeks later.

The sentences are the culmination of the controversial prosecution of the PSU administrators who investigators say chose to protect the reputation of both themselves and the school by declining to report the activities of a serial child abuser.

A state court previously dismissed more serious charges of perjury and obstruction after defense attorneys for Shultz, Curley and Spanier successfully argued that Penn State’s in-house counsel improperly represented herself before the grand jury.