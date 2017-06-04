Formula One – Mercedes now the underdogs, says Wolff

Reports say the strategy was planned by Ferrari to get their leading driver into the lead but the team denied that was the case.

On a circuit noted for the extreme difficulty it presents for overtaking, Hamilton was lucky simply to scrape into a points-paying result.

By the time he left the pits on lap 39 he’d jumped from fifth to third and even began to chase down Kimi Raikkonen’s Ferrari – the pole sitter himself dudded by an early pitstop that gifted Sebastian Vettel the lead.

Hamilton remarked that “Vettel is Ferrari’s number one” who could manage to finish 7th after a hard race which saw him start at 13th from the grid.

Ferrari driver Kimi Raikkonen of Finland leads the start of the Monaco Grand Prix.

Schumacher, the sport’s most successful driver who won five of his seven titles with Ferrari from 2000-2004, famously built a team around him and was seen as the clear number one at Maranello.

His race came to an end following a crash with Sauber’s Pascal Wehrlein, which led to a late safety vehicle, though it did not prevent Vettel from cruising to maximum points. “Obviously I got second place but yeah, for the team good but not for myself, not so great”. “I just said: “‘Be careful, that was very, very close.’ But I enjoyed it”.

Hamilton finished seventh and behind his Mercedes teammate, Valtteri Bottas, who was fourth.

“But the more races we do, the more we learn and the stronger we get”. Faster and – so far – more reliable, with a calm and confident Vettel behind the wheel, the Prancing Horse is galloping away.

“The battle’s not over, boys, We’ll take these points”. We still believe we can win this thing.

“I did what I came to do today, didn’t make any silly mistakes, didn’t damage the vehicle, got those points and I’d like to think at the end of the season those points are going to be valuable”.

It was also the 29-year-old German’s second Monaco triumph, his third win this year and the 45th of his career.

“We get along well and I can understand Kimi’s not totally happy today”, he said. “To be 25 points down is a long way, but I am going to work as hard as I can to make sure a weekend like this is not repeated”.

“We will regroup. The Ferrari vehicle seems to work everywhere – they have had arguably the strongest auto all year – and the next 14 races are going to be very, very hard”. He is keen for both drivers to work as a team and put as much pressure on Ferrari to overcome the 17-point deficit the Silver Arrows team have in the constructors’ championship. “We just need to make sure we are ahead of them so we are not in the same scenario as we are today”.