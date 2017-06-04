Four French Citizens Injured In London Attacks

Seven people were killed when three men drove a van at pedestrians on London Bridge shortly after 10pm last night, before stabbing a number of people in nearby Borough Market.

“Violence can never be allowed to disrupt the democratic process, so those campaigns will resume in full tomorrow and the General Election will go ahead as planned on Thursday”, she said.

Transport for London said busy London Bridge station was closed at the request of police.

The Premier Bankside hotel was evacuated and three hospitals – Guy’s, St Thomas’ and Evelina London Children’s – went into lockdown to keep patients, relatives and staff safe. As they scampered under tables, he said, they heard 10 to 15 gunshots. “It was a rampage really”.

A statement from the office of Emmanuel Macron, President of France, confirmed French citizens were among the injured and condemned “an abominable and cowardly attack against our free society”.

The Australian prime minister, Malcolm Turnbull, said one Australian has been injured, and officials are looking into reports a second was also caught up in the attack.

“The Conservative party will not be campaigning nationally today“.

A witness who gave his name as Jamie was in a restaurant near London Bridge and told the Press Association: We heard a fight and everyone got up and everyone rushed out of the restaurant and we heard a massive, massive bang. In response, she will chair a meeting of the government’s Cobra emergency committee on Sunday.

“Our thoughts are with those who caught up in these terrible events”, May said in a statement.

World leaders voiced solidarity with Britain.

Trump also took aim at London mayor Sadiq Khan, tweeting, “At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is “no reason to be alarmed!”

Mr Trump’s appeal for his travel ban followed his emergency request that the US Supreme Court reinstate the executive order that would bar people entering the United States from six predominantly Muslim countries.

Another witness, who was in the cafe, said a man with a “massive knife” entered the restaurant at Borough Market, just south of the bridge, and stabbed two people inside.

Another witness called Gerard said the suspects stabbed a series of people near Borough Market and shouted, “This is for Allah”.

Italian photographer Gabriele Sciotto, who was watching the football at the Wheatsheaf pub in Borough Market, said he saw three men shot just outside the pub.

May said police and intelligence services had foiled five “credible” plots since the attack on Parliament that left three dead in March.

Police and paramedics at London Bridge, where pedestrians were mowed down by a van.

There are reports police opened fire on the assailants and at least one of the suspected terrorists was shot and killed in the operation.

Holly Jones, a BBC reporter, who was at London Bridge, said: “A white van driver came speeding – probably about 50mph – veered off the road into the crowds of people who were walking along the pavement”.

What happened on London Bridge? And then there was a man with a knife, he was running. He said it took him 20 minutes to carry her across the bridge, stumbling all the way.

The attack came less than two weeks after the harrowing attack at an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester arena on 22 May, which saw 22 people killed and 116 injured.