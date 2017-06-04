Ms Hedge was among scores of people hurt when a trio of extremists in a white van mowed down pedestrians on London Bridge before proceeding to the nearby Borough Market on foot, stabbing and slashing anyone in their path.

Prime Minister Theresa May called Sunday for tougher measures to contain Islamic extremism in Britain after an attack that killed seven people in a busy area of London and disrupted Britain’s election campaign just days before a nationwide vote.

“Four French people were injured and it seems one person was particularly affected”, Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told France Info radio.

Within eight minutes of the first call to emergency services, officers arrived on the scene and shot dead three attackers outside the Wheatsheaf pub.

In the wake of the Manchester attack, the United Kingdom government increased the terror alert to critical, the highest level, and deployed the army to support police.

The president also retweeted a message from the Drudge Report, a right-wing viral website, about “fears of a new terror attack” roughly two hours before London authorities formally attributed the incidents to terror. He hit about two people in front of me and then three behind.

Tom Elvidge, the general manager of Uber in London, said the company would not charge users for rides taken from areas near the attack.

“The investigation into last night’s horrific attack in London is progressing rapidly as the Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) continue to piece together exactly what occurred”, the force said in a statement.

Mrs May said the UK’s counter-terrorism strategy would be reviewed. Five people were killed, including the assailant, and 40 others were injured.

Counterterrorism officers raided several addresses in Barking, an East London suburb, and arrested 12 people there Sunday, police said.

The mother of 23-year-old Daniel O’Neill, who is recovering in hospital after being stabbed, told the BBC he had a seven inch scar from the knife attack.

The attackers, who were armed with knives and wearing vests with replica explosives attached, then attacked people at random, killing six before armed police officers shot them dead at the scene.

“A van came from London Bridge itself, went between the traffic light system and rammed it towards the steps”, a taxi driver told the BBC.

But a spokesman for Mr Khan branded the comment “ill-informed” and said the president had deliberately taken out of context remarks made by the mayor to reassure people about the increased police presence in the wake of the attack.

A man named Gerard who had been watching the Champions League soccer final at the Ship pub in Borough Market, told The Guardian that he fought back against the attackers.

Britain’s terror threat was recently lowered from “critical”, which had been put in place after a bombing killed 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert last month in Manchester.

She also said the people need to be more vigilant in identifying and stamping out extremism across society.

Florin Morariu, a Romanian chef who works in the Bread Ahead bakery, said he saw people running and some fainting.