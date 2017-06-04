Four police officers injured in London terror attack

Officials also said one police officer was injured while responding to the London Bridge incident. British Prime Minister Theresa May has called the London Bridge incident a “potential act of terrorism”.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick has praised the bravery of members of the public and the police as she announced the death toll had risen.

The quote he cites does not appear to be a comment Khan made about the London Bridge incident.

“He swerved right round me and then hit about five or six people”.

The white van then continued to drive to Borough Market where three men then left the vehicle and began to stab people in pubs and restaurants. In response, she will chair a meeting of the government’s Cobra emergency committee on Sunday.

“They are bound together by the single evil ideology of Islamist extremism that preaches hatred, sows division, and promotes sectarianism”, she said. Khan said Sunday he is “appalled and furious” over the bridge attack, swearing, “We will never let these cowards win, and we will never be cowed by terrorism”.

He urged all Londoners to “remain calm and vigilant today and over the days ahead”.

Khan said some of the injured were in critical condition. Some suffered life-threatening injuries. Macron in a statement said French citizens are among the victims. May has characterized the attack as the work of Islamic extremists but no group has claimed responsibility yet. Eyewitnesses said they heard the men shout “this is for Allah”, British media reported.

Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne said in a tweet that Canadian hearts were heavy with the news of the violence in London. He tweeted: “Do you notice we are not having a gun debate right now?”

Britain has weathered two other terror attacks in recent months. The three male suspects were shot dead by armed police.

Though federal courts have so far block the Trump administration’s attempt to impose what critics call a “Muslim Ban”, last week the Department of Justice lobbied the U.S. Supreme Court to revive the order. Britain was already on edge after a suicide bombing two weeks ago at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, in northwest England, that killed 22 people and injured dozens more. ISIS claimed responsibility but that claim can not be verified. Police said the event would still take place, with additional security in place. Guy’s Hospital, near London Bridge, was placed on lockdown “due to the ongoing incident in central London.to keep patients, relatives and staff safe”, it said in a statement.

The ruling Conservative Party and the opposition Labour Party suspended election campaigning Sunday.it will resume on Monday.