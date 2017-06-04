Fox retracts, Hannity silenced on conspiracy about slain DNC staffer

Hannity has reported details of the story that critics say are baseless, namely that Rich leaked DNC emails to WikiLeaks, and his murder was a result of those actions. Promoted by liberal group Media Matters, advertisers ranging from Cars.com and Casper Mattress to video doorbell company Ring and Crown Plaza Hotels have pulled their advertising from his show.

“The “theory”, as best I can tell, is that, since the police have yet to find the culprit (I’m sure the police are also in on the conspiracy to protect the now powerless Hillary Clinton) Rich was murdered because he was the REAL source of the DNC emails which WikiLeaks used to disrupt the election”. The fact that we advertise on a particular program doesn’t mean that we agree or disagree, or support or oppose, the content.

Hannity revealed today on Twitter that Fox advertisers may be facing pressure from activists to pull ads from his show. Targeting a shows advertisers is a potent line of attack in television; the swift abandonment of Bill OReillys advertisers last month after the revelation of settlements paid to women to quiet harassment charges was widely considered a factor in his firing by Fox.

A spokesperson for Fox News didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Hannity recently came under fire for repeatedly promoting a baseless conspiracy theory that the death of DNC staff member Seth Rich last summer was not, as police stated, a botched robbery, but that the young man was assassinated after providing documents to WikiLeaks. “I have been told both”, he says. Suzanne Scott, the network’s president of programming, and other executives met with Hannity on Tuesday and encouraged him to stop advancing the theory.

“I am not Fox.com or FoxNews.com, I retracted nothing”, Hannity said“. He’ll be off the air next Monday for Memorial Day, but Fox News claims he’ll be back on Tuesday, telling Variety that “those who suggest otherwise are going to look foolish”.

Hannity’s self-named show brings in millions of dollars to the network.

But the company, which caters to members of the USA military and their families, says the move had nothing to do with pressure on Hannity’s advertisers.

If more advertisers pull their funding from “Hannity“, Fox News could be compelled to re-examine their financial stake in the program and in its host. I got a very heartfelt note. “It is disappointing because it drags the rest of us down”, one senior Fox News employee said earlier this week. The Fox News statement did not apologize or specify what went wrong or how it did so, and it did not bear the name of its author.

“A$3 s a father when I saw the video of the parents online saying they want answers… it truly pained me”, Hannity said.