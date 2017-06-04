France and India to cooperate in fighting climate change

Before the departure, the Prime Minister on Saturday met newly elected French President Emmanuel Macron at Elysee Palace in Paris and discussed issues of worldwide and mutual interests, including ways to enhance strategic ties, countering terrorism and climate change.

Several global leaders have criticised President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw the United States from the Paris accord.

Terming the Paris Agreement as “article of faith” and a “shared legacy of the world”, the prime minister said, “We must leave legacy of clean environment for generations to come”.

Macron said he’d accepted an invitation from Modi to visit India later this year to attend a meeting to promote solar energy.

Mr Modi delivered on France’s hope that India would confirm its commitment to the Paris Agreement, saying that fighting on behalf of “Mother Planet” is a gift for future generations.

At the initiative of India, Modi and then French President Francois Hollande had jointly launched the International Solar Alliance (ISA) in Paris at the UN Conference of Parties (CoP) on climate change in Paris on November 30, 2015.

The two leaders also discussed ways to resist radicalization and combat terrorism on the internet, and pledged to deepen cooperation in areas such as defense, renewable energy and infrastructure. India has bought 36 Rafale fighter jets, the delta-winged French aircraft that have been a hard sell.

Macron accepted the invitation and said he will visit New Delhi by the end of the year for an worldwide summit on solar power – an area on which France plans closer cooperation with India.

Four EPRs are under construction in France, Finland and China, but all are years behind schedule and not a single EPR is in operation yet. Trump’s decision to pull out of the accord, which seeks to curb carbon emissions and has been agreed by nearly all countries, has come under global attack.

Keep global temperatures “well below” the level of 2°C above pre-industrial times and “endeavour to limit” them even more, to 1.5°.

Describing the city of Paris as an important part of his political journey, the Prime Minister said India and France had worked shoulder to shoulder for this agreement. “We are committed to the Paris accord and will continue with the Paris accord, and we will go beyond the Paris accord”.