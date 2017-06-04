France and India to work together to combat climate change

It will benefit the future generations as well as us.

“We are in favor of this Paris Agreement and we will continue to work in that direction, even beyond the Paris Agreement, even if this agreement did not exist”, Modi said at the close of the two leaders’ talks. “I will go with the future generations”. “It is a shared legacy of the world”, he said.

He said it is our collective responsibility to save Mother Earth. It is our duty. “For us, this (protection of environment) is an article of faith”. “It is a gift that this generation can give”, he said.

On his part, Mr. Macron said he wants to restate France’s full commitment to the fight against climate warming.

“The world needs to be united to defeat it”, PM Modi said in a joint statement with French President Emmanuel Macron at Elysee Palace in Paris.

Haley said Trump made his decision “because it wasn’t possible to meet the conditions” under the pact agreed to by former President Barack Obama. “Besides, that is almost impossible”, Putin said through a translator on Monday.According to two polls, Macron’s new centrist party, En Marche! is in first place, followed by the center-right Republicans and the far-right National Front of Marine Le Pen in a close race for second and third.Meeting in a palace so soon after the G7 summit was a clever move by Macron.”Putin understands quite well that just one productive meeting could lead to a radical revamping of ties”.France’s youngest ever president made a successful debut on the world stage last week, holding his own against Trump at a North Atlantic Treaty Organisation summit in Brussels and winning plaudits from his peers at a G7 summit in Italy. Christiana Figueres, a former top United Nations climate official, said there was no formal mechanism for entities that are not countries to be full parties in the Paris accord.

The White House has hit back at the criticism, accusing Europe of trying to “shackle” the U.S. economy and refusing to acknowledge climate change is real.

Innocent people, women, children lose their lives to terror. India has bought 36 Rafale fighter jets, the delta-winged French aircraft that have been a hard sell.

“Today a large part of the world is facing this problem. India is one of the fastest growing economies and is undertaking reforms at a rapid pace”, he said.

However, so far there are no official words on the prime minister’s visit to the US.

Macron and Modi also discussed their countries’ strategic partnership.

Nasa’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies says the world’s average temperature has risen by about 0.8C since 1880, two-thirds of that since 1975. Macron described it as a “concrete instrument” in the fight against climate change.

“In the fight for our planet, we plan to work side-by-side”, Macron said. France is also a key partner in India’s development initiatives in areas like defence, space, nuclear and renewable energy, urban development and railways.