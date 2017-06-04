France’s President Macron appoints cabinet with figures from the left and right

French President Emmanuel Macron is preparing to introduce a new government with a fresh face, tasked with carrying out his plans to rethink labour laws and overhaul politics.

Macron, a 39-year-old centrist, is seeking to attract support from the rightwing Republicans party and appointed a prime minister from their ranks, Edouard Philippe, on Monday.

Half of the appointees announced on Wednesday are men and half are women.

The most senior Cabinet job, interior minister, went to Gerard Collomb, 69, long-time Socialist mayor of Lyon who played a key role in Mr Macron’s presidential bid.

Current Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian is expected to be the only survivor from the government of Francois Hollande, who left office last weekend after an unpopular five-year term.

Mr Macron had vowed to cherry-pick talent from both sides of the political divide and has kept on two members of the ousted Socialist government – Mr Le Drian and Annick Girardin, who has been appointed minister of France’s overseas territories.

The armed forces are now led by centrist, pro-European Sylvie Goulard, 52. Center-right Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, whom Macron tapped named Monday, is to lead the government at least until the elections.

Environmentalist Nicolas Hulot, takes charge of ecology, and publisher Francoise Nyssen became culture minister.

Later Wednesday, Macron will host European Council President Donald Tusk at the Elysee Palace for a private dinner.

In picking Macron, Tusk said the French people had chosen “liberty, equality and fraternity” and “said no to the tyranny of fake news”. It’s a sign of the new French president’s determination to shore up European unity.