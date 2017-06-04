Free ATS Pick for the NBA Finals Game 2: Cavs vs. Warriors

“We need to focus on the things we can do better.”, Cleveland coach Tyronn Lue said Friday.

Get pumped with cleveland.com’s Game 2 hype video featured above. The Golden State Warriors won the first game of the series.

“I’m sure LeBron probably thinks he could play better, and you tip your hat off to KD”. They don’t understand what he’s doing on the other end of the floor has actually helped the Warriors win 13 playoff games in a row. They’re going to try to get more offensive rebounds.

“He’s chasing Kyrie around and pick-and-roll action, pin-down action, iso action and transition”, Mike Brown said after a 113-91 Game 1 victory.

LeBron James was asked what stood out to him most about the Warriors after the Cavs’ lopsided loss in Game 1 of the Finals.

Kevin Durant was unstoppable in his first Finals game as a Warrior as he had a team-high 38 points (14-26 FG), with eight rebounds and eight assists.

“If he’s not making shots, he’s still a respected shooter and nobody’s going to give him open shots if he starts to miss”, Durant said. “We really did a poor job of limiting their easy baskets. We have to take care of the basketball”.

Mistakes by the Cavaliers with the ball and Golden State crashing the glass led to the Warriors shooting the ball 106 times compared to 86 times for the Cavaliers.

Durant had 23 points, six assists and four rebounds in the first half.

Not that they’re discussing it.

Remember the last minute of Game 7 in 2016, when Oracle Arena was still in a state of shock over Kyrie Irving’s go-ahead 3-pointer and Curry found himself guarded by Kevin Love? The Cavaliers shot a combined 1-for-12 on Thompson.

“Just keep attacking”, Lue sad. Draymond Green also struggled from the field, shooting 25 percent for the game, contributing 9 points and 11 rebounds.

Forget the juicy story lines, or avenging something that happened last June, that championship that got away. “And you’re not going to stop Kyrie, Kyrie’s going to score, that’s what he does. (Thompson) will be able to get more next game”. “You just can’t forecast that”.

As she walked out of Oracle Arena past the Cavaliers locker room, Rihanna yelled, “The King is still The King”, a reference to James’s nickname.

“I know we’ll play better come Sunday”, Lue said. After the resiliency they showed a year ago, there will be no putting them down until Golden State stacks up three more performances equal to or better than Thursday night’s. “I had two charges, that’s aggression”. “But it’s something I did take notice after the game. It didn’t matter who I was guarding, I was trying to make it tough on them just to get a good look”.

“That’s like throwing the ball to (NFL hall of famer) Deion Sanders”.

Durant simply adds a dimension that wasn’t there on the Warriors in the previous two Finals against Cleveland – as any MVP-caliber player, joining another MVP (Currry) and two other All-Stars in the prime of their careers might.