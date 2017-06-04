French Open 2017 – The Coach: The technical flaws hampering Garbine Muguruza

After Kristina “Kiki” Mladenovic took the home crowd by storm during an epic battle on Friday, French players will be looking to join the new darling of Roland Garros in the French Open fourth round on Saturday.

“I have no words to describe the love I have for you”, said Mladenovic, who rallied from 5-2 down in the third set to set up a date with defending champion Garbine Muguruza on Monday.

Mladenovic will play either 10th seed Venus Williams or 30th-seeded Timea Bacsinszky for a spot in the last four.

Muguruza would remain within a break until the final game but was broken at 15 on serve in the final game, finishing with a forehand unforced error, her 33rd of the match.She didn’t seem to know it at the time, but she likely learned a valuable lesson in this defeat: All bets and allegiances are off, no matter your stature, when you play a rising French talent.

“Yeah, tough draw, but I think it’s also tough for her”. World number one Novak Djokovic has never triumphed in Paris.

“I still do have the motivation inside, which is good”, said an understandably rusty Kvitova, who threw her racket on the clay after losing the match on her ninth double fault.

Defending French Open champion Garbine Muguruza has done better than most fans would have thought.

The last repeat women’s champion at Roland Garros remains Justine Henin, who won the tournament three consecutive years from 2005-07.

Flying the flag for the star American duo in the absence of her pregnant sister, Venus belied her 36 years to conqueror Belgium’s Elise Mertens 6-3 6-1, two decades after her first appearance at the tournament.

The last woman representing France to win the country’s Grand Slam tournament was Mary Pierce in 2000.

Williams, who turns 37 this month, earned all of those titles at Wimbledon or the U.S. Open.

Earlier, Rafael Nadal tied Roger Federer’s record by reaching the French Open quarterfinals for the 11th time.

She defeated former runner-up Sara Errani in the second round and Shelby Rogers in the third and despite not being a 100 percent leading up to the tournament, Mladenovic’s back injury has not been affecting her.