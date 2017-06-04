French President Extends Condolences Following Terror Incidents in London

Prime Minister Bill English: “New Zealand’s thoughts are with the victims of today’s attack, along with their families and friends”.

The attacks came just over two months after the car-and-knife attack at British Parliament and less than two weeks after the suicide bombing at the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester that killed 22 people. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attacks. An image shared by a photographer on social media showed a man on the ground with what appeared to be grey canisters around his waist by the Wheatsheaf pub in Borough.

Law enforcement officials in major USA cities said they were not aware of any threats but were on alert following the attacks in London. At least 30 people have been taken to six hospitals following the incidents at London Bridge and Borough Market in London.

The Premier Bankside hotel was evacuated and Guy’s, St Thomas’ Evelina hospitals went into lockdown “to keep patients, relatives and staff safe”.

According to reports initial reports suspected terror attack followed by stabbing incidents and gunfire in the area. The vehicle continued to Borough Market, where the attackers jumped out and began stabbing people in the street. One, Holly Jones, told the BBC a white van veered off the road and struck as many as six people. That witness said the van hit five to six people.

“It was horrendous”, he said.

Armed police also responded to reports of stabbings and shots fired at the nearby renowned Borough Market, as well as to the unrelated stabbing in the Vauxhall district.

Chris Jacobs, 52, and his wife Kavita Jacobs, 49, were woken up by police officers banging on their door on the third floor of an apartment building at Borough Market.

A witness who gave his name as Jamie was in a restaurant near London Bridge and told the Press Association: “We heard a fight and everyone got up and everyone rushed out of the restaurant and we heard a massive, massive bang”.

“They hit the emergency alarm”. There is video up on Twitter of police going into a restaurant and yelling at people to stay on the ground.

“He stabbed her in the neck”, Smedley said. “Then they ran up and stabbed this girl, I don’t know how many times, 10 times, maybe 15 times”. This is the third terror attack in United Kingdom since March.

Similar attacks, in Berlin, Nice, Brussels and Paris, have been carried out by militants over the past couple of years.

The mayhem started when a van careered into pedestrians on London Bridge, and ended when police swarmed and killed three attackers said to be wearing what were later found to be fake suicide vests. The White House said he had been briefed on the incidents by his national security team.

Neil Hall / Reuters People leave the area with their hands up after an incident near London Bridge.

Witnesses reported seeing a vehicle travelling at about 80km/h strike people walking along the pavement.

Gerard Vowls, 47, told The Guardian newspaper that he saw a woman being stabbed by three men at the south end of London Bridge.

In March, a suspected terrorist drove his auto into more than 50 people on the Westminster Bridge in London, killing four, and then fatally stabbed a police officer before being shot and killed by another officer.