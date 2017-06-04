From left to right, European leaders bash Donald Trump

Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg will fork over $15 million to help fund money that the United Nations will lose after President Donald Trump pulled the US out of the Paris climate agreement.

On Thursday afternoon, President Donald Trump announced that the United States is withdrawing from the landmark climate agreement, alleging that it presented a better deal to “some of the world’s highly polluting countries” like India and China.

Brussels and Beijing are reaffirming their commitment to the agreement and laying out steps for achieving some of its goals.

Worldwide leaders and scientists are saying jobs can be created in green technology, which will give the China the edge.

But Lin Boqiang, director of the China Center for Energy Economic Research at Xiamen University, called Washington’s move a “double-edged sword” for China, saying that any usa relaxation of restrictions on fossil fuels could reduce market opportunities for China’s solar panel manufacturers.

Jeremy Corbyn revealed his quintessentially British plan to change Donald Trump’s mind on pulling the U.S. out of the 2015 Paris climate accord, during a speech in York on Friday 1 June.

Elon Musk, the Tesla billionaire, said he was quitting advising the White House, tweeting: ‘Leaving Paris is not good for America or the world’.

The earliest possible date for America’s official withdrawal from the climate-rescue Paris agreement is just a day after the country’s next presidential election.

Mayors of Los Angeles, Salt Lake City, Atlanta and Pittsburgh have signed onto the effort, the report said, among many others.

Around the same time, Tesla also struck deals with the California Alternative Energy and Advanced Transportation Financing Authority that made the company exempt from up to $320 million in California State sales and US taxes. “American leadership was so important to this”. “Apparently these big companies ran the numbers and it turns out if climate change destroys human life on earth, it could be bad for business”, Kimmel said.

With much of the implementation of the accord taking place at the local level, the Paris accord’s supporters hope the deal will be in hibernation rather than killed off entirely.

The head of the World Meteorological Organisation’s atmospheric research and environment department, Deon Terblanche, underscored however that the likely impact of US President Donald Trump’s widely-condemned decision remains far from clear.

Monier said that no one from the Trump administration contacted the group to provide an opportunity to discuss or explain their findings. “It’s the first major worldwide accord to address climate change that includes emissions reduction pledges from both developed and developing economies”, he told AFP.

“The US can propose anything it wants, but no other country will join them at the negotiating table said veteran climate talks observer Alden Meyer of the Union of Concerned Scientists”. The city has a climate action plan committing to boost the use of renewable energy. The U.S.’ total would have been $3.5 billion, or almost half of the total.

“We should have sensible environmental policies that offer practical solutions to protect our planet and that enhance our economic growth and our nation’s competitiveness”.