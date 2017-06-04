Frugal Narine helps put KKR one step closer to final

MI reached the IPL 2017 final with the win, making it their fourth time, and will face Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) at Hyderabad on Sunday. Hyderabad had managed to score 128/7 in their 20 overs at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Krunal Pandya showed maturity, finishing as Mumbai’s top scorer with 45 off 30 balls, while Rohit contributed 26.

Having asked to bat first, the KKR was bundled or a mere 107 runs.

Talking about the victory, Rohit praised the team and said that they deserve to be in the final. Despite losing a few early wickets, they managed to reach the target easily, Krunal Pandya showing off his versatility by playing a handsome cameo. “It’s just awesome, just want to execute our plans in the finals and we want that cup with Mumbai Indians“.

“That’s been the hallmark of this team – we’ve not depended on one individual. When you have a performance like that, it gives you confidence”. In three overs, Jasprit Bumrah finished with an even better rate (2.33), giving up seven runs and taking three wickets.

Apart from that one change, MI should stick with the same playing XI, with Ambati Rayudu expected to keep his place ahead of Nitish Rana, despite failing in the last game.

The defeat spurred the Knights to win the next three games in succession against Daredevils, Rising Pune Supergiants & Royal Challengers Bangalore which catapulted them to the top of the table.

At home, Mumbai pulled off their first win of the season against the men in purple when they beat them by four wickets with just one ball to spare. We don’t shy away from going into the finals the hard way.

But Williamson (24) brought a stand of 50 for the second wicket to a tame end by slapping Coulter-Nile straight to extra-cover and Piyush Chawla struck a huge blow by removing Warner’s middle stump only two balls later. The Railways’ player said being left out of the team in the initial phase of the league didn’t affect him much.

“I guess that’s what we’ve been doing”.

“Man of the Match” was awarded to Karn Sharma who said, “My bowling is come out well, it wasn’t great previous year but I have worked hard on it”. I think if you target 160 you will get a good score.