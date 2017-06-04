FS1’s Mike Hill rips co-worker Jason Whitlock on Twitter

Thursday, Fox Sports 1’s “Jason Whitlock” discussed the alleged racial vandalism at Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James’ Los Angeles home. “It’s not LeBron James’ issue”, said Whitlock.

“Even though it’s [racism] concealed most of the time”.

Never mind the fact that most disagreed with Whitlock’s belief that, essentially, racism doesn’t count when it’s directed at the rich; Horowitz wants FS1 to be an all-day, every-day, hot-take factory that has people reacting and thus watching and listening for the next outlandish oven-mitted observation to react and watch and listen to.

Jason Whitlock was excoriated over his criticism of LeBron James, who on Wednesday detailed a racially motivated crime done on his personal property.

“No matter how much money you have, no matter how famous you are, no matter how many people admire you, being black in America is tough”, James said.

Whitlock biggest problem seems to be LeBron comparing the incident to the death of Emmett Till, an African-American teenager who was brutality murdered in MS in 1955 for allegedly whistling at a white woman. “And it’s a awful message for black people”. “Whitlock, anything I could do for you today?'”

Samer Kalaf, an editor at Deadspin, said it didn’t happen the way Whitlock characterized it, as “James analogizing the graffiti to murder-that didn’t happen; James was talking about the value in showing the world the ongoing reality of Black life in America-on [Colin] Cowherd’s show Thursday”.

“LeBron needs to quit embracing his victimhood because he’s not a victim and it’s a bad message for black people”, said Whitlock to host Colin Cowherd. “It’s not tough being Jason Whitlock“. I got an education. Whitlock did not reply to the tweets on Twitter. This has set the stage for a not-so-subtle effort to use the ESPN example as a way to bully others in the sports media from daring to tiptoe to the left of center, possibly setting the stage for “fair and balanced” right-of-center views to take over the sports conversation.