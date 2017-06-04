Garbine Muguruza v Kristina Mladenovic – player profiles

Former No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki returned to the French Open quarterfinals for the first time since 2010, eliminating 2009 champion Svetlana Kuznetsova 6-1, 4-6, 6-2.

Whether Mladenovic’s back will hold up might be the key to the match as she will need her powerful serve to keep the Spanish fourth seed on the back foot.

The 24-year-old got off to a flying start against Muguruza, who peppered the court with unforced errors as the Frenchwoman opened a 4-1 lead.

But she managed to pull off the biggest victory of her career despite 16 double-faults, seven in each of the last two sets on a windy day with the temperature in the 60s (teens Celsius).

France’s Kristina Mladenovic in action during her fourth round match against Spain’s Garbine Muguruza at the French Open, June 4, 2017.

She impressed in downing 2010 victor Francesca Schiavone 6-2 6-4 in the first round and followed up with victories over Estonian Anett Kontaveit and 27th seed Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan.

With the boisterous crowd willing her every step of the way, Mladenovic was the more opportunistic player in the final set. “It came from her, she was playing well”.

PARIS (AP) – Garbine Muguruza’s first attempt at defending a Grand Slam title did not last beyond the fourth round, where she ran into a determined Kristina Mladenovic backed by a vocal crowd of countrymen at Roland Garros.

“I’m glad that it wasn’t taken away from me to be there one more time, at least”. The Spaniard has struggled with the expectation on her shoulders and is happy to have been tested in the early rounds.

The Spaniard stormed off court wagging her finger at the vocal crowd, while Mladenovic celebrated nearly as if she had won the tournament, running to shake hands with French federation president Bernard Giudicelli. And we’re in the quarterfinals. “She’s had tough matches, which shows she’s in a great rhythm”. For one, Muguruza now drops from the top 5 to well outside the top 10.

The two have met each other only once – in 2015 at Marrakech – and it was a straight set win for Mladenovic and given the Frenchwomen’s current form and her home support, she is expected to get the win today too.

