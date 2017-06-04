Gareth Bale celebrates UEFA Champions League title at home

Cristiano Ronaldo said he had no intention of slowing down after spearheading a 4-1 victory over Juventus that made Real Madrid the first team to retain the UEFA Champions League.

Juventus looked the more adventurous side in the first 20 minutes but it was Real who struck first after the sort of trigonometric build-up that coaches write books about. I don’t want to say that I’m very good.

Some might suggest it’s pretty easy to manage a Real Madrid team including Ronaldo and a host of other superstars, but others have proven that’s not always the case.

What a transformation from the opening 45 minutes, when Juventus took the game to Madrid, attacking with conviction and scoring a goal worthy of winning the Champions League, let alone merely equalising in a final.

Now 32, most of the tricks are on show only in the warm up as he concentrates his efforts on that instinct and killer touch that all truly great strikers possess and that have helped him plunder at least 40 goals in each of the last seven seasons.

Leonardo Bonucci’s deep ball was brought down by Alex Sandro, who cut it back to Higuain in the penalty area.

It was a fine strike, and it made Ronaldo the first player to have scored in three finals in the Champions League era, but it was cancelled out by Mandzukic’s masterpiece, one of the great European Cup final goals.

The Real Madrid talisman scored twice against Cardiff last night to achieve an historic successive European title for the La Liga giants.

“Nights like this is why you’re a footballer and why I joined Real Madrid”, Bale, who has become the first Welshman to win three European crowns, told WalesOnline. The Juventus fans in the 72,000 crowd erupted, ramping up the atmosphere that was already crackling under the closed stadium roof.

Juve had only conceded three goals en route to Wales, only for their miserly defence to be ruthlessly exposed by the Spanish champions.

Real were unstoppable after the break, restoring their lead through Casemiro’s deflected shot before Ronaldo scored at the near post from a cross by the outstanding Luka Modric. Ramos’s theatrics were an unedifying moment in a generally uplifting final and, fittingly, it ended on a positive note when Marcelo charged to the byline and crossed for Asensio to tuck home the fourth. The numbers don’t lie.

“I’ll go as far as I’m allowed to go”, Ronaldo said after the game and nobody would ever question how far that is. “The most important thing is that again I did an fantastic season – me and my team-mates won the double. We thought and we believed that this would be the right time”, said the Italy defender.

After a positive start it turned into a hugely frustrating night for Juventus and their coach Max Allegri.