Gareth Bale: Real Madrid star reacts to Champions League win in Cardiff

The Old Lady hit back in style, though, as Mario Mandzukic scored a sumptuous overhead kick in a tantalising first half.

His second goal, which put Madrid 3-1 ahead in the second half, was also his 600th in his senior career for club and country.

Later, Marco Asensio scored from the close range in the 90 minute, which proved out to be the final nail in the coffin as RM won the game with a margin of three goals to win their 12 UCL title.

Real Madrid were crowned winners of the Champions League on Saturday after beating Juventus 4-1 at Cardiff Millennium Stadium.

"I prepared for this". Juventus's supporters had taken over the city with a spirit that added to the sense that, after 21 years, they should finally claim another European Cup.

“The only criticism I could make is that after conceding the second goal, we should have stayed in the game”.

“I’m very happy. It was an awesome season again”.

But Madrid’s attacking brilliance proved just too hard for Juventus to contain as Zinedine Zidane won his second Champions League title in 18 months of top-flight management. This was also the second time that Croatian footballer Mateo Kovačić took home the championship medal with Real Madrid.

– The Portuguese worldwide is now the first player in history to score in three different finals in the Champions League era.

“We are disappointed”, goalkeeper Buffon said in comments published on the website of European governing body UEFA.

“I want to thank the fans for their support from the very start of the Champions League. We’ve won trophies and of course it is one of the best moments of my career – I have the opportunity to say this every year but it’s true!”

“It has been an incredible end to the season by us”.

Former Liverpool midfielder Garcia had told reporters in Cardiff that though both Real and Juventus were the most consistent teams in the tournament, he wished to see Buffon lift the trophy.