Gareth Bale speaks out after Champions League win

Former Manchester United star Rio Ferdinand stated categorically that the Portuguese and Barcelona star should be considered as the two best players of all-time.

– finished as the top scorer or joint-top for a fifth consecutive season, the first player to do so in European Cup history, leapfrogging Lionel Messi as his two goals took him to 12 for the season.

“I am very happy – an unbelievable season again”.

“This club is really in my heart and we are going to enjoy this”.

An ecstatic Florentino Perez has told Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane that he has a job at the club for “the rest of his life”, after leading the club to back to back Champions League titles.

Juventus played the last six minutes with 10 men, after substitute Juan Cuadrado got booked twice inside 18 minutes, before substitute Marco Asensio hit the fourth after Marcelo’s fine pass.

It was Zidane’s stunning volley against Bayer Leverkusen that won Real the 2002 title in Glasgow, while previous year, five months after replacing Rafael Benitez as coach, he breathed new life into a demotivated team and took them to the Champions League trophy.

“He said at half-time that we needed to be more aggressive, to not allow Juve to keep the ball easily like they did in first half after our goal. So yes, just happy to get on for the last few minutes”.

Unfortunately for Mario Mandzukic, the spectacular overhead kick that he speared beyond Keylor Navas, the Madrid keeper, at the end of a lovely move involving Gonzalo Higuaín and Alex Sandro, brought only ephemeral joy. It was a typically razor sharp break from Zidane’s side with Karim Benzema feeding Ronaldo, who played a one-two with Dani Carvajal before sweeping a 15-yard shot inside the far post.

Luka Modric had a 25-yard effort caught by Gianluigi Buffon and Marcelo narrowly failed to pick out Ronaldo with a cross from the left before Casemiro put Madrid ahead in the 61st minute.

Bale has struggled for regular starts under Zinedine Zidane this season due to a string of injury problems, prompting reports that he could leave Santiago Bernabeu.

Madrid were already in control when Bale went on, but he almost scored after a ball was crossed toward him inside the area.