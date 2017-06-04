General election 2017: Corbyn defence vow after Trident grilling

“I will decide on the circumstances at the time”, Mr Corbyn said.

She called the election three years early, warning that opposition parties threatened to derail her plans to take Britain out of the European Union following a referendum vote last year.

He did say their use would be “disastrous for the planet” and he did “not want to be responsible for the destruction of millions of people”.

On Friday, YouGov said its model suggested the Conservatives were on course to win 313 seats, 13 seats short of a majority.

The poll showed said May’s lead had fallen sharply from a lead of 12 percentage points in the previous Survation/Mail on Sunday poll published on May 21. Mrs May said the United Kingdom was an independent nation and she had spoken to Mr Trump the night before, telling him the United Kingdom believed in the Paris agreement and didn’t want him to leave.

Waving a hard copy about, the Labour leader said it a “serious and realistic document” that addressed the issues that many people faced. There was no gentle warming up, with the opening questioner accusing her of “broken promises and backtracking”.

Against the Bank of England’s trade-weighted basket, which measures sterling’s broader strength, the pound is now back where it was on 9 April, before May called the election.

However, in a further blow to the Conservatives on Friday, one of its candidates who beat leading Brexit figure Nigel Farage in the 2015 parliamentary election, was charged with breaking expenses rules during that campaign.

“I hope that we would retain the trade access and I hope also that we will have a Labour government that will be investing in a growing economy in this country and challenging the awful levels of inequality that exist in this country at the same time”.

In a hectic campaign which was suspended after a suicide bombing last week, pollsters, who universally got it wrong before the last vote in 2015, have offered a vast range for the result of the election: From May losing her majority to a landslide victory for her Conservatives of more than 100 seats.

Survation said the Conservatives were on 40 percent and Labour on 39 percent, indicating May’s lead has collapsed by 11 percentage points over two weeks and that her majority was now in doubt.

He said he would, and added: “We will invest properly in our police service, we will invest properly in our armed services, the numbers in the armed services have gone down, the navy are crying out for more ships, the air force are crying out for more surveillance aircraft”. Mrs May sent home secretary Amber Rudd in her place, a decision that was roundly jeered.

However according to another poll, the prime minister appears set to fall short of a majority.

Liberal Democrat Leader Tim Farron said: “Theresa May showed contempt for the British people by refusing to debate other party leaders”.

The Labour leader told a BBC TV audience there would be “no first use” of nuclear weapons on his watch, and several times dodged direct questions asking if he would use them in retaliation to a nuclear attack.

“I don’t think people have ever truly loved this government in the way the Thatcher or Blair governments had true believers and a big, enthusiastic base of support”.