General election to go ahead on Thursday: British PM

Five people were killed, including the assailant, and 40 others were injured.

On May 22, a suicide bomber detonated a device packed with nails at Manchester Arena following an Ariana Grande concert.

Assistant Commissioner Rowley stated that the attackers were wearing “what looked like explosive vests but these were later established to be hoaxes”.

Her office says she is being updated.

Some neighbours said a photograph of one of the attackers resembled a man who lived in one of the flats. They are bound together by the single evil ideology of Islamist extremism that preaches hatred, sows division and promotes sectarianism. They hate our democracy and our freedom. It will not be defeated by the maintenance of a permanent defensive counter-terrorism operation, however skillful its leaders and practitioners. The Telegraph reports that “SAS forces have been deployed in central London“.

Law enforcement officials in major USA cities said they were not aware of any threats but were on alert.

She added: “Just trying to get away at the moment”.

“But it is time to say “Enough is enough”. There was a line of people going down to the emergency exit. Our society should continue to function in accordance with our values.

She listed four areas where she said change needed to take place.

A short while later, police said 12 people had been arrested in Barking, East London, as officers continued to search a number of addresses in the area.

Shortly after that, police said there had been reports of stabbings at Borough Market.

On Saturday night, a van drove into people near the London Bridge on Saturday, days before the country’s general election.

Reuters reported a witness saying she had seen people with “apparent knife wounds” on London Bridge. “And then people started screaming coming back up”, the 31-year-old said.

An eyewitness told CNN he saw a van drive down the bridge at a high rate of speed, swerving toward pedestrians.

A van driven by a man travelling at about “50 miles an hour” rammed into people, said BBC reporter Holly Jones, who was present there at the time of the incident. A girl said, “They’re stabbing everyone”. “It was a rampage really”.

The public have been told to “run, hide and tell”.

The Prime Minister has vowed that “enough is enough” after seven people were killed and 48 injured in the third United Kingdom terror attack in 10 weeks.

Police treated injured on the bridge, buildings in the area were evacuated and subway stations in the area were shut down.

He told the Press Association: “Then someone came in off the street and he had a white cuff around his neck”. Three major London hospitals said that they were on lockdown to keep patients and staff safe.

She said police were on the scene in two minutes and ambulances arrived in six to eight minutes. And 48 casualties have been taken to six hospitals across London.

Italian photographer Gabriele Sciotto, who was watching the football at the Wheatsheaf pub in Borough Market, said he saw three men shot just outside the pub.

“The terrorists kill us because they hate us and what we stand for”.

The President of the European Council, Donald Tusk, said: “My heart and mind are in London after another cowardly attack”.