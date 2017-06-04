German authorities mull whether to proceed with festival

German authorities shut down a popular rock music festival and cleared out thousands of fans Friday night after receiving a “concrete” terrorist threat.

Local police also said in a statement that the decision to cancel the festival was made due to “concrete leads” that a terror threat could have been planned.

“The organizers of Rock am Ring in close coordination with police have suspended the festival for today”, Koblenz police said in a statement.

Police found on Friday morning that at least one of the three was known to them for links to Islamist terrorism.

Some 80,000 people were safely evacuated from the festival grounds at the Nurburg race track in Nurburg, western Germany.

“Set up for day two of Rock am Ring has commenced and the program is going to be resumed in the early afternoon”. The incredibly disciplined fans deserve all our respect and gratitude.

Police continued their investigation after seizing items belonging to the suspects.

“We will inform you as soon as we have confirmed information about the possible continuation of the festival”, they wrote.

Following the recent attack in Manchester outside a concert, strict security controls were already in place and authorities had put in place 1,200 police officers.

“We take all tips and suspicious incidents extremely seriously and investigate closely”, they added.

Rock Am Ring was cancelled previous year after more than 80 people were injured by lightning strikes during fierce and sudden summer storms.

The German festival’s faithful are all too familiar with terrorist violence at concerts: According to BBC News, in August of a year ago, a failed Syrian asylum seeker carried out a suicide attack at an open-air concert in the southern German town of Ansbach.