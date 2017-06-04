Speaking last Sunday in a Munich beer hall, Ms. Merkel suggested that Europe may no longer be able to rely on the United States as a faithful ally and that the continent “really must take our fate into our own hands”.

She made no effort to hide her disillusionment, but sought to frame it properly: Not with the United States, but with President Donald Trump. In America the globalist establishment predictably chastised Trump for undermining our partnerships and alliances of long standing. And on the wider scope of U.S. When the Europe-U.S. relationship is weak, this undermines the fabric of the post-WWII liberal global order, based on worldwide institutions, the rule of law, human rights, democracy, the use of force as a last resort, and so on.

Merkel’s remarks in Munich spread in the United States and British media however. That now seems like a pipe dream.

Trump’s failure to restate that important commitment obviously had a negative effect on other North Atlantic Treaty Organisation members. Mr. Trump has called climate change a “hoax”, but during the G-7 meeting in Brussels he used less acerbic language in conversations with other leaders.

While next month’s drills are part of a scheduled training rotation, the deployment comes at a time where the U.S. military may be seeking to reassure its European allies amid questions surrounding President Donald Trump’s vision for America’s global role and foreign policy aspirations. “Very bad for US This will change”, Trump tweeted on Tuesday. Ms. Merkel finds herself in a position she likely never imagined, but I hope she can hold the center, at least until 2020, when the possibility of a real “reset” with our allies is plausible. “Twenty-three of the 28 member nations are still not paying what they should be paying and what they are supposed to be paying for their defense”, he claimed. In a statement, Sen. Analysts have consequently concluded that following the trip, the relationship between Europe and America is now at its lowest ebb.

The bad news is Trump is unlikely to successfully provoke such a reevaluation if he maintains his present approach to European powers. He steadfastly is guided by his view of what is best for American interests and, in his own often bumbling and occasionally offensive way, he consistently follows that course. As president he has weakened America day by day, upsetting friends and allies and pleasing no one but his own narrow-minded and ever-shrinking constituency. He is now courting Italy with a savvy ambassador to Rome and financing for anti-establishment parties. That’s a shame, because the president’s willingness to stir the pot on this issue is a bright spot in an otherwise muddled and unoriginal foreign policy agenda. The two won’t always see eye-to-eye, but Germany needs France, and Macron is a good fit.

Barber said Mr. Trump makes an “important” point, but it might not be helpful. The message was one Europe should stick to in the future: No major issue can be resolved without talking to Russian Federation, but differences with Moscow should not be swept under the rug. Likewise, French President Emmanuel Macron’s description of his odd, intense handshake with Trump in Brussels as a successful demonstration he wouldn’t be intimidated by a US leader he likened to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and the increasingly dictatorial Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan may be quickly forgotten.