German FM plays down spat with US

His remarks showed no appreciation for how North Atlantic Treaty Organisation works, how Merkel is in fact pushing her country to spend more on defense – and, more generally, how comments like this insult a trusted ally. (The price of the building was driven in no small part by the European partners’ insistence that it be a “green” building incorporating such high-cost “sustainable” features as geothermal heating and solar power). Several previous presidents have softly raised the issue, but Trump was decidedly more direct.

“Even in the absence of American leadership; even as this administration joins a small handful of nations that reject the future; I’m confident that our states, cities, and businesses will step up and do even more to lead the way, and help protect for future generations the one planet we’ve got”, Mr Obama said in a statement. Finally, the criticisms offered by Trump (and many USA leaders before him) are not entirely wrong – European states spend much less on their militaries than the United States does on its military and have effectively outsourced much of their defense to US armed forces. “Very bad for U.S. This will change”, Trump tweeted.

For now, it looks as if it is up to Merkel and Macron to keep the alliance alive and relevant, at least until Trump wakes up to the need for USA leadership or until another, wiser president replaces him.

On Sunday, Ms Merkel showed the gravity of her concern about Washington’s dependability under Mr Trump when she warned at an election campaign event in a packed Bavarian beer tent that the times when Europe could fully rely on others were “over to a certain extent”. And as I have witnessed over the past few days, Europe must take its fate into its own hands.

That may be a bit much.

“But of course, we also hope to do this in cooperation with others”, added Li. Europe considers us children – ignorant, naive, angry children. But most of us know that being friends with dictators is not good for our country or for the world. Germany is by far the leading Eurozone economy.

“NATO essentially says to every American: You won’t have to fight alone”, U.S. Ambassador to NATO Douglas Lute told The New Yorker a year ago. That’s third in the world, trailing only China and Japan. With the United States no longer siding with Western Europe, Russia would have an opportunity to create chaos in the region, which will ultimately benefit themselves.

While many might consider such criticism well founded, most present were taken aback by the negative way Trump voiced his criticism of other countries’ failure to meet their commitment – a commitment Canadian governments have also traditionally failed to meet, including the current government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“The decision of the United States to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement is very regrettable, and I’m expressing myself in a very reserved way when I say that”, she said, adding that the deal was needed to protect the environment.

Merkel thinks it’s America’s job to secure Europe and provide a market for German products with no obligation to reciprocate with America.