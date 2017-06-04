German FM says Trump has ‘weakened’ the West

In fact, German Chancellor Angela Merkel recently said that Europe could no longer completely depend on others – a reference to the U.S. and United Kingdom – and needed to fight for its own destiny.

“The trans-Atlantic partnership is of outstanding importance and what I said was merely meant to note that in view of the current situation there are more reasons. for us in Europe to take our fate into our own hands”, Merkel told reporters in Berlin.

She also called her talks with Trump on climate change “unsatisfying”.

Trump criticized Germany’s trade surplus with the United States on Tuesday, tying the issue to Berlin’s military spending.

Schinas, like Merkel, also referenced Brexit, saying: “the Commission works for the unity of the 27 member states” vis-a-vis the USA and the departing United Kingdom government. “I have experienced this in the last few days”, Merkel said.

Merkel spokesman Steffen Seibert said Monday Merkel’s comments stand for themselves but the German leader is “a convinced trans-Atlanticist”.

Merkel then said that while Germany and Europe would strive to remain on good terms with America and Britain, “we have to fight for our own destiny” and she also said that special emphasis was needed on warm relations between Berlin and newly-elected French President Emmanuel Macron.

Her main challenger in September, the Social Democrats’ candidate Martin Schulz, doubled down on Merkel’s Sunday comments, saying the summits made it clear that Trump was a president “who wants to humiliate others, who presents himself like an authoritarian ruler”.

Prior to the G7 meeting, Trump attended a North Atlantic Treaty Organisation summit in Brussels, where he scolded fellow members for not paying their “fair share” to the mutual defense fund.

When Trump was inaugurated in January, Merkel had told the billionaire and former reality TV show star that cooperation would be on the basis of shared democratic values.

Chancellor Merkel will host lunch for Prime Minister Modi and Indian delegation today.

“Here is a situation where it’s six, seven if you include the European Union, against one”, she said.

Merkel also offered a harsh appraisal of Britain.

Merkel’s message in Munich was the product of rising frustration with Trump, whose first visit to Europe was deeply disturbing to the Germans, according to several officials.

The issue of the United States’ participation in the Paris Agreement has been repeatedly raised by Trump during his presidential campaign in 2016, when he expressed his readiness to withdraw from the worldwide climate accord.

Germany’s exasperation was laid bare after the G7 summit which wrapped up on Saturday with the United States refusing so far to sign up to upholding the 2015 Paris climate accord.

He has previously pledged to abandon the Paris deal and expressed doubts about climate change.

Modi said he and Merkel will “chart out a future roadmap of cooperation with focus on trade and investment, security and counter-terrorism, innovation and science and technology, skill development, urban infrastructure, railways and civil aviation, clean energy, development cooperation, health and alternative medicine”.