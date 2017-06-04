German foreign minister: Trump’s actions have ‘weakened’ the West

A day after German Chancellor Angela Merkel appeared to question the reliability of the United States as a partner, her office said yesterday that she believes firmly in strong German-US ties and was simply being honest in highlighting policy differences with the White House.

“Recent days have shown me that the times when we could rely completely on others are over to a certain extent”, Merkel said.

However, Mrs Merkel also said at the conference that she remained a “convinced Trans-Atlanticist”.

He referred to the “loss of the U.S.as an important nation” and said that while it was important to maintain dialogue with Washington, Europe needed to become stronger and Germany needed to be more prepared to work with its European Union peers.

“Because trans-Atlantic relations are so important to this chancellor, it is right from her viewpoint to speak out honestly about differences”, Seibert said. She added that it’s time for Europe to stand on its own.

British Home Secretary Amber Rudd reacted earlier Monday to Merkel’s remarks by saying that Britain would continue to seek a “deep and special partnership” with Germany and the rest of Europe after Brexit.

“Therefore, I can only say that we Europeans have to take our fate into our own hands, of course in friendship with the United States of America, in friendship with Great Britain, as good neighbors wherever possible, also with Russian Federation and also with other countries”, she said. “Trump accelerates it, but it was to be expected”.

She said Mr Trump had turned the G7 summit into a “six against one” debate, which was “very hard, not to say very unsatisfactory”.

“Election campaign or no election campaign, in this situation let me be entirely clear: the chancellor represent all of us at summits like these”, Schulz said.

After the meetings of North Atlantic Treaty Organisation and the G7 group of wealthy nations, Merkel told a packed beer tent in Munich that the days when Europe could completely rely on others were “over to a certain extent”.

“You don’t want to be sitting too comfortably in Trump’s boat, or in Trump’s boat at all, because Trump’s not liked here”, she said.

“It became clear at the G7, when there was no agreement with the U.S., how long and rocky this path would be”, Merkel said at a conference on sustainable development.

And Vice Chancellor and Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel, also a Social Democrat, said Monday that if the Trump administration “finds pushing through national interests more important than an worldwide order. then I say that the West has become smaller – it has at least become weaker”.

Trump said on Twitter that he will make his final decision on the Paris Accord next week.

Still, it would be unlike Merkel just to give up on dealing with Trump, Tempel said. She did not mention Mr Trump by name.