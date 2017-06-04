German rock festival set to resume after terror threat scare

BERLIN (AP)  German authorities are considering whether to let a popular rock festival go ahead after its opening night was curtailed amid concerns over a possible terrorist threat.

The organisers of Rock am Ring said intensive searches had been carried out by police and that performances would resume early on Saturday afternoon.

Festival organizer Marek Lieberberg also praised the some 86,000 fans for their discipline and good-humored patience in evacuating such a large area within a quarter of an hour. Greater Manchester Police said 19 people were confirmed dead after the explosion at Manchester Arena. After questioning the three, police learned the individual’s names did not match the names on their passes, Koblenz police chief Wolfgang Fromm told a news conference according to ABC News.

More than 80,000 revellers were believed to have travelled to the festival at the Nuerburgring, which is best known for its Formula One race track.

The interior minister of the state of Rhineland-Palatinate, where the Nürburgring is situated, defended the move on Friday.

Germany has been on alert after a series of violent attacks previous year, including when a lorry ploughed into a Christmas market in Berlin killing 12 people.

Mr Lieberberg also called for Islamic extremists deemed unsafe to be arrested and said he wanted to see “demonstrations against these violent people”.

“So far I haven’t seen Muslims taking to the streets in their tens of thousands and saying, ‘what are you doing?'” he said. This year, things got a little scary when German authorities had to evacuate festival goers and close down the event for the day after receiving information about a suspected terror threat.

Even though security presence at the festival was increased to 1,200 officers following the terror attack on an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, Rock am Ring was evacuated following “concrete evidence of a possible terror threat”, police said in a statement (via CNN).

The festival was evacuated on Friday evening after Koblenz police said they were in possession of “concrete elements, in the light of which a possible terrorist threat can not be ruled out”.

“Total disappointment. But many are staying here on the Rock an Ring facilities, feeling safer than on the camping area”, German music writer Rick Fulker said on Twitter.