Gianluigi Buffon disappointed after Juventus lose CL final

The Real Madrid forward scored twice in the 4-1 victory over Juventus, ensuring he beat Lionel Messi to the competition’s top scorer award and reached 600 career goals as well as winning the competition for the fourth time in his career.

“We had a great first half in which we had Real in trouble”. The Spanish giants become the first repeat Champions League victor and first repeat European Cup victor since AC Milan in 1990.

After receiving the award, Ronaldo said: “This season has been awesome”.

“If you had told me that I would have won all of this as a coach, I wouldn’t have believed it”, Zidane said.

“It’s a long season, but I’m motivated, I’m happy”.

Thousands of people had gathered in Piazza San Carlo to watch the match pitting Juventus against Real Madrid on giant TV screens. He finally won the Champions League as a Madrid player in 2002, scoring an awesome volley in the final against Bayer Leverkusen in Glasgow, Scotland.

“We are disappointed”, goalkeeper Buffon said in comments published on the website of European governing body UEFA.

– Real Madrid has won three Champions League titles in four years, joining 1974-76 Bayern Munich (1974-76), Ajax (1971-73) and 1956-60 Real Madrid (1956-60) as teams that won three European Cups in four years.

But within seven minutes, Ronaldo was shaking his head with a scowl after seeing an equalizer of individual brilliance. With his back to goal, Mandzukic received the chipped pass from Higuain and used his chest to control the ball before hooking it over his shoulder into the far top corner.

Juventus, which lost the 2015 final to Real Madrid’s archrival Barcelona, scored with Mario Mandzukic.

This time, Zidane was a spectator on the Madrid sidelines, but enjoying it just as much.

But after Casemiro struck a deflected goal from distance to restore Real’s lead, it was all about the La Liga winners and that man Ronaldo.

Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci and Andrea Barzagli suffered a rare chastening evening in front of Buffon, but Allegri sees no reason to rip things up and start afresh in Turin.

“It was a spectacular final”, he said.

He headed in the first in 2016 against Atletico and again came to his side’s rescue with a cynical challenge on Antoine Griezmann to halt a late counter-attack when the game was poised 1-1, later converting his penalty in the shootout win.