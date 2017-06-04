Glen Davis fires back at Austin Rivers in profanity-filled tirade

The burly forward, who played for the Clippers from 2013 to 2015 but has been out of the National Basketball Association since then, had said that there was some resentment in the Los Angeles locker room over the fact that Rivers is the son of the team’s head coach, Doc Rivers.

Austin Rivers won’t stand for Glen Davis slandering the Los Angeles Clippers. But it makes no sense to what he’s doing, and whatever he has between him and his pops-my pops said the jokes about his weight and stuff. Austin cited how Big Baby was constantly out of shape, late to practices, and didn’t remember plays in LA. “I’ve earned every stripe I’ve gotten, earned every playing time”. C’mon, bruh, you’re lying now, bruh. Now you’re f– lying.

Davis admits he may have been “overweight a little bit” and been late for “one or two practices”, but and said “your father gave you your money” and “you ain’t worked for it”. Don’t say [expletive] to me. Your father gave you your money.

“You got me on the bench, knowing that I could play, but you still go play Spencer Hawes”, Davis said in February, per Sporting News.

“Your father gave you all that money, so you can go wear those tight ass trousers”. As for Austin’s criticism that Davis never learned the Clippers’ plays, that’s something we can’t verify as fans-only Davis himself and others from the team can weigh in on that.

Davis played on the Clippers from 2014-15 after stints with the Magic and Celtics. That’s just him talking out the side of his neck.

But keep your f– mouth closed, man. Shut up man. You are a [expletive] bum. Shut up and just stay under your father.