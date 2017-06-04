Global anger at U.S. for quitting climate pact

Under the pact, the United States had committed to reduce its emissions by 26 percent to 28 percent from 2005 levels by 2025.

Bloomberg pledged up to $15 million to fund the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change Executive Secretariat, a program helping countries meet their commitments under the Paris agreement.

“For some reason or another, this issue of climate change has emerged as a paramount issue for the left in this country and around the world”, Pence said on ‘Fox and Friends’.

Yet as a climate scientist and a climate policy scholar, I know market forces and current policies are far from adequate to limit the rise in global temperatures, as envisioned in the Paris Agreement.

Brian Webb, director of Climate Caretakers, a group that advocates for prayer as part of its approach to combating the effects of climate change, said Pence’s claim was wrong.

Bloomberg made an unannounced visit to Paris after launching a coalition of U.S. cities and corporations that intends to uphold the Paris accord while Macron led Europe’s charge to defend the pact.

Environmental Protection Agency administrator Scott Pruitt said it was up to other nations whether they would sit down to negotiate a new deal or engage on environmental issues. “That’s where our focus has been the last several weeks”.

As the U.S. retreats back into a coal and oil burning future China has stepped forward to pledge unflinching Chinese commitment to cooperate with the European Union in fighting global warming. Mr Zinke later added that he had not asked Mr Trump about his thoughts on the topic.

“You have gone to Washington to hold Donald Trump’s hand, now is the time to hold his feet to the fire”, Farron said, referring to a brief hand-holding moment during May’s trip to the White House in January. “The Paris Agreement and taking strong action on climate change is good for future generations of explorers and is also good for our business – to stay competitive and protect our outdoor playgrounds”, Arne Arens, president of The North Face, said in a statement.

“Do you believe climate change is a hoax still?” a reporter asked Trump on Wednesday. “Measuring with precision, from my perspective, the degree of human contribution is very challenging”, Pruitt said.

Closer to home, two corporate leaders resigned from one of Mr Trump’s advisory councils and several USA city mayors pledged to “stand for environmental justice”. They said the 197-nation agreement “cannot be renegotiated since it is a vital instrument for our planet, societies and economies”, noting it offers “substantial economic opportunities for prosperity and growth in our countries and on a global scale”. We have made tremendous progress. “We will support them and fight on their side”.