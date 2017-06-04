Golden State among best teams I’ve seen, says LeBron James

The Cleveland Cavaliers were absolutely humiliated in Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors. That Kevin Durant guy kind of makes a difference, doesn’t he?

Warrior center Zaza Pachulia, hoping to become the first player from the nation of Georgia to win an National Basketball Association crown, did offer some love for Rihanna’s sound. He also saw time on LeBron James and Kevin Love. Faced with four arms worth of length contesting his drive, James opted for a kick-out pass but his options were limited. “They defended their home court”. “Those are like pick-sixes”. That’s like throwing the ball to Deion Sanders. But Cleveland will likely be forced to overcome a 2-0 series deficit for the second time in as many years. There’s a fine line.

Durant had 38 points on 14-of-26 shooting, hitting 3-of-6 from three and having some monster dunks, plus he had eight each of assists and rebounds.

The story of the game from the Cavaliers’ perspective was their numerous turnovers and lack of offensive production. Not surprisingly, that sloppiness contributed to what was easily Cleveland’s worst offensive showing of the postseason.

“You can’t play with pace when you turn the ball over”, James said.

Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue followed Brown on the conference call and said his team has to play better offensively, starting with cutting down on turnovers, to improve defensively.

And this series is a long way from over. “Not at all”, the veteran forward said, when asked if Cleveland should pump the brakes. We will play better.

Before the series began, I picked the Cavaliers to repeat as champions.

“We’re going to have to help him out as far as knocking shots down from the perimeter”, Thompson said. They shot 42 percent from the field. “They will be ready to knock them down”.

The Cavaliers can not play with the Warriors for 48 minutes without help from Williams and Korver. He added in 28 points and 10 assists of his own. Neither the Pacers, nor the Raptors nor the Celtics had a chance, though Boston at least put up a fight, winning a game. LeBron prefers to play face-up with the basketball in his hands, and he’s one of – if not the – best in the world at it. Then our ball movement and our flow allows everyone else to get baskets as well. “They capitalized. And we get an opportunity to get a couple days to see what they did and see what we did wrong and how we can be better in Game 2”. On Saturday, Thompson said he’s blocked out all media coverage during the NBA Finals.

Thompson autographed a toaster for a Warriors fan on March 13 and Golden State is 27-1 since, the only loss coming when several starters sat out for rest. “Trash”, he said. “Trash. Guys got reminded of that, I got reminded of that, against this team you’ve got to go balls out”.

More importantly, they hadn’t seen a player like Kevin Durant all playoffs. “I’m going to plan on continuing to coach until either he or (Warriors general manager) Bob Myers tells me that it will be different”. “I thought we did a poor job of taking care of the basketball and they were able to get out in transition and score easy baskets”.

Thompson’s blunt self-assessment was borne primarily of feeling the Cavs weren’t entirely ready for the speed of a game against the Warriors nor the intensity.

Warriors Coach Steve Kerr watched the game from the locker room, unable to take the sideline due to complications from a back surgery that has sidelined him since the first round of the playoffs. “(Thompson) will be able to get more next game”. These Warriors stars are all in their prime: Curry is 29, Durant is 28, Thompson and Green are 27.

– The first came off a great cut to beat James.