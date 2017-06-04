Golden State Warriors among best teams I’ve seen, says LeBron James

While Cleveland has to tighten up defensively and try to find a way to keep pace with Kevin Durant and the Golden State offense, Curry says consistency is key for the Warriors.

“So if we limit them to one shot per possession, we can control the pace a lot better and honestly still play at a high tempo”, Cleveland’s Kyrie Irving said. All of Durant’s dunks notwithstanding, they were doing that until they gave up the 3-point battle in the second half, when Curry and Durant combined for seven 3-pointers and the Warriors ran off for good. He adds an element to this team that not many people can add to a team. Speaking to reporters recently, Thompson said he would get the entire Warriors team toasters if they win the Finals.

The world champs may have gone down, but more importantly, it may have shown them exactly what they need to do moving forward in order to gain an advantage.

Durant finished with 38 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, didn’t commit a single turnover and spent much of the night guarding James on the defensive end in an impressive return to the Finals stage five years after his only previous trip with Oklahoma City. “We just need to execute them”, Love said.

There was plenty going on for Durant in Game 1 as well. We have to be better at finishing around the rim.

Over the past three seasons, Thompson averaged 8.1 points and 8.7 rebounds, with 3.4 coming on the offensive end. Discounting the assists to each other, 87 points of the team’s 113 points involved Durant/Curry.

Durant was brilliant and the Warriors were unstoppable.

“It’s been pretty natural, really“, Curry said before Game 2. “We just have to get better”. You don’t really have to force much of the infusion of KD into your lineup.

“So when we make a move to the basket, we just have to be decisive – take it to the basket or make the pass”, Lue said. “That’s what we come to expect every year now”.

“When we get stops, we have to get out”. Cleveland lost Game 1 of the 2016 NBA Finals by 15 points at Golden State last season and then the Cavaliers lost Game 2 by 33 points. He had way too many turnovers, and wound up with a game-worst minus 22 on plus-minus.

I asked Green if Durant’s presence has taken a lot of the burden specifically off of Curry, who was banged up last Finals and seemed strained at times. “The emotions are everywhere when something like that happens”. He shot 14 for 26 in his fifth 30-point performance this postseason, receiving a rousing ovation when he sat down for good with 2:16 remaining.

What time is the game?

Durant missed 19 games but quickly got back up to speed. Although Thompson would normally be a better fit than Love in this matchup due to his defensive versatility, Thompson struggled mightily in Game 1. “I had to adjust and play the rust off a little bit”. Part of that is being physical, but a larger part is just making better decisions on defense, particularly in transition where the Cavaliers were bad. I just tried to make sure all that stuff was right before we got to the playoffs. “If I score six points a game and it gets us four wins and an National Basketball Association championship, I can do that every year”.

While this could be a concern, it is more a hidden complement to the Warriors.

The Warriors left the arena believing the margin of victory could have been greater. But right there along with everything else was the Cavaliers’ role players contributing next to nothing on the scoresheet. They’re a great team in the half court, as far as loading up and taking away what they want to take away. He’s like a robot.

“The narrative and people writing articles and things like that, I don’t care”. And it is with him. I can take those. And I try to do the same things. These key questions will decide this series, and if the Dubs find other ways to beat the Cavaliers they would be in the conversation of the greatest teams to ever step on a National Basketball Association court.

The result of Game 1 certainly was proof of that.

And who goes to a game alone without buying anything or parking a vehicle first?

He started an explanation of tactics, then said, “It bothers me”. “That’s the only pressure I worry about”.

“I think it’s allowed Steph more space to work, knowing that you’ve got K.D. on the other side”. I’m a guy that plays hard, is physical and brings all energy.