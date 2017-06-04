Golden State Warriors cruise to Game 1 win

Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala (9) and forward Kevin Durant (35) react after scoring against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half of Game 1 of basketball’s NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, .

The former Oklahoma City franchise player seemed to enjoy chemistry with the rest of the Golden State roster that went up 3-1 against the Cavs in last year’s Finals before losing the title. “When he had an opportunity he went downhill and it worked out well”. He had six slam dunks in the first half.

But this was far from a one-man show.

“We could be a lot better than we were tonight but in the Finals you get a ‘W, ‘ we’ll take it”, Durant said.

Stephen Curry had 28 points, six rebounds, 10 assists and three steals, with six of Golden State’s made three-point shots, including his 300th in his playoff career.

“We did a great job of covering the 3-point line but other than that they played a hell of a game”, James said. “They capitalized a lot on our mistakes, a lot of transition, easy baskets that we can’t allow going into Game 2“. Golden State will try to keep him in check with Draymond Green, one of the league’s best and most versatile defenders.

When the Cavs gave help, Curry hit 3-pointers.

James wound up with 28 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists in a statistically fine evening of play that you know James won’t be celebrating.

Once his night was finally done, Durant found mother Wanda at the end of the Warriors bench and held her in a warm embrace.

It all added up to an entertaining but not unexpected Game 1 result.

Kevin Durant made a spectacular return to the Finals after a five-year hiatus with a game-high 38 points. “That’s what you dream about as a kid is to play at the highest level”.

“I’m just playing aggressive, playing confident”. They had 31 assists and just 4 turnovers, two of them coming from Curry in consecutive possessions.

The defensive woes that plagued the Cavaliers late in the regular season were glaring against the star-laden Golden State Warriors in a 113-91 loss in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night. Cleveland will have to slow down a team that has been clobbering teams by 16.3 points per game in the postseason.

Some predictions see the NBA Finals ending quickly.

“We’re just going to have to dig our feet in and be able to guard the basketball”, guard Kyrie Irving said.

The Cavs began last year’s finals in similar fashion when they lost two in a row, but Durant’s formidable presence will make any comeback even more hard this time around. Curry had four shots from downtown in the third quarter alone.

He had won the first battle with King James. In fact the loss was number seven in eight Finals openers. I would rather have him like this than like he was going into the last Final.

“He’s guarded some tremendous, tremendous point guards”, Brown continued.

It was a valiant effort in defence of a key member of his club but it’s unlikely anything but a breakout night shooting will stop the negative attention Thompson is bound to get.