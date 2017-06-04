Golden State Warriors rout Cleveland in game one of National Basketball Association finals

He dished off even when he could have slammed it home, and did it all on defense.

Oh, he hit from long range, too. This is his seventh consecutive appearance in the NBA Finals, and his teams managed to win three of the previous six.

As this highly anticipated rematch tipped off at last, the biggest difference from past year was clear.

“We could be a lot better than we were tonight, but in the finals, you get the W, we’ll take it”, Durant said.

LeBron James lead the Cavs with 28 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists.

“That’s when they become very unsafe because those guys, they sprint down the lane, they sprint to the 3-point line, they put a lot of pressure on your defense”, James said. Durant, benefitting from Curry drawing so much attention beyond the arc had several easy baskets.

The Cavaliers are going to have to make some adjustments to slow down the Warriors.

“They’re the best I’ve ever seen”, Cavs coach Tyronn Lue said. “They’re 13-0. They’re constantly breaking records every year”.

The two teams will now have two days off to digest this one before Game 2 on Sunday at 8 p.m. EDT here in Oakland. However, with coach Tyronn Lue and small forward LeBron James at the helm, the Cavaliers became the first team in National Basketball Association history to overcome a 3-1 deficit to win the championship. He was replaced by Mike Brown, who coincidentally coached James and Irving in Cleveland – clashing with both of them – before getting fired twice.

When the Cavs gave help, Curry hit 3-pointers. Seven Cleveland reserves combined to score 21 points in 80 minutes on 6-for-24 shooting.

Durant’s only other Finals ended at the hands of LeBron and Miami in 2012. Durant caught a pass from shooting guard Klay Thompson and despite being hassled by Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson, the 6-foot-11 stretch forward rose up and knocked down his first triple of the game. She was sitting courtside for Game 1 of the Finals in Oakland.

So they came out all pumped and spunky for the third quarter – and ran right into a Golden State wall.

The Cavaliers also surrendered 14 offensive rebounds, fueling 14 second-chance points by the Warriors.

With both teams playing at an absolutely furious pace, the Warriors raced to a 35-30 first-quarter lead. But he also had eight turnovers as part of 20 turnover night for the Cavs.

The 51-year-old Kerr had left open the possibility he might feel well enough to return to the bench by Thursday's opener against the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers at Oracle Arena. That's the only way this series can stay close, which is probably why commissioner Adam Silver protected her on the way out. Depending on who you ask, his free agency move to the Warriors was either bold or cowardly – a signing that came with the following stipulation: championship or bust.