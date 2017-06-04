Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) Takes Heat for Venezuela Bond Deal

Last week, Goldman Sachs purchased about $2.8 billion worth of Venezuelan bonds.

According to the letter, the bonds, first issued by Venezuela’s state-owned oil company Pdvsa in 2014 and held by the central bank since, were purchased at a hefty discount, worth nearly 70%.

“It is apparent Goldman Sachs chose to make a quick buck off the suffering of the Venezuelan people”, Julio Borges, the opposition lawmaker who heads the National Assembly, wrote in a letter to Goldman Chief Executive Officer Lloyd Blankfein and seen by Bloomberg. Many mutual funds and ETFs buy JP Morgan’s index on behalf of millions of Americans with 401 (k)’s and other investments.

Even though Goldman did not respond to Borges’s open letter, they did admit purchasing the bonds in 2014 in a secondary market and not directly from the Venezuelan government.

The Mexican foreign minister said “the situation in Venezuela is extremely serious” and explained that he would expect the “international community to show interest”.

According to The Journal, a senior finance official in Venezuela confirmed that the transaction had taken place, but declined to share details.

Some Venezuelan opposition politicians have accused Goldman Sachs of supporting Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s regime. Meanwhile in Venezuela itself, opposition protesters completed 60 days on the streets as a student march maintained the momentum of a movement calling for the leftist Maduro to hold elections and allow humanitarian aid into a nation struck by widespread hunger and shortages. “It was a stupid trade from that point of view”, he told “Closing Bell“.

At least 22 member countries of the Organization of American States are expected to meet Wednesday in Washington to discuss the crisis in Venezuela. A source close to the bank said its emerging market bond index is a reflection of economic data and cash available in financial markets, not a country’s policies.

A small group of protesters gathered outside Goldman’s Manhattan headquarters on Tuesday holding signs referring to Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro that said “Goldman Sachs Supports Maduro’s Dictatorship”. “It has given support to repression and systematic violations of human rights”, said Eduardo Lugo, co-founder of SOS Venezuela New York. The price is a 31 percent discount to trading Venezuelan securities that mature the same year.

Maduro’s adversaries have for two months been blocking highways and setting up barricades in protests demanding he call early elections and address an increasingly severe economic crisis that has left millions struggling to get enough to eat.

Goldman Sachs’s asset-management division paid about $865 million for the bonds, about 31 cents on the dollar. At that price, the bonds would yield more than 40 percent compared with their stated coupon of 6 percent. A person answering the phone at Dinosaur’s NY office said the firm had no comment on the matter.

Last month, lawmakers reached out to big Wall Street firms including Goldman Sachs, asking them not to help the country monetize its $7.7 billion in gold reserves.

