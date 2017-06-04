Goldman Sachs Under Fire For Venezuelan Bond Purchase

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. was denounced by the head of Venezuela’s legislature over a report that the bank bought $2.8 billion of bonds from that country, potentially helping President Nicolas Maduro’s administration amid accusations of human-rights violations.

The bank last week paid about US$865 million to purchase US$2.8 billion in bonds issued in 2014 by Venezuela state oil company PDVSA-equivalent to about 31 cents on the dollar-but said it had no direct contact with the embattled government in Caracas.

Venezuelans are furious with Goldman Sachs for buying the country’s government bonds last week, which critics say gives a lifeline to an incompetent government that is starving its people.

Mr Borges said he would recommend that any future democratic government “not recognise or pay those bonds”. Since the beginning of April, more than 50 people have been killed in protest-related violence.

Venezuela’s opposition is refusing to participate, saying the vote set for July is a sham, with biased rules to ensure the body is filled with Maduro supporters.

Mexico, he said, hoped that the resolution to be issued by the OAS foreign ministers will “talk about the need for an electoral timetable, to restore fully the powers of the National Assembly, to stop the use of military tribunals to prosecute civilians, the release of political prisoners” among other issues.

The OAS meeting at the group’s headquarters in Washington, however, was suspended because members could not agree on how to handle the Venezuelan crisis – a development that Foreign Minister Delcy Rodriguez celebrated as a victory.

EU Parliament Tajani said he would write today to Council president Tusk and Commission’s Juncker, in order to coordinate and take measures against Venezuela’s repressive regime.

The Venezuelan government celebrated the suspension as a victory against “interventionist countries” trying to meddle in Venezuelan affairs.

Goldman has been steadily increasing its Venezuelan holdings in recent months, betting that a change in government and reforms to its economy could more than double the value of the debt.

Anti-government protesters have taken to the streets nearly daily since early April, demanding elections, the release of political prisoners and access to humanitarian aid.

Anti-government demonstrators run away from security forces in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, May 31, 2017.

Legislator Jose Olivares, who is a doctor, tweeted a picture of a bruise on Capriles’ face that he said was the result of a soldier hitting him with a helmet during the clashes.

“We are out on the streets because the government has closed the doors of democracy, that is why we are out on the streets”.

So far, Maduro has prioritized paying its global bondholders over feeding its people.

In Venezuela, Maduro’s critics have for two months staged street protests, which have left almost 60 people dead, to demand he hold early elections. It’s plagued by widespread shortages of food, medicine and other basic goods.