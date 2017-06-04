Golfer who signed for incorrect score in 1968 Masters dies at 94

But he is perhaps best known for the scorecard error that cost him victory at the Masters the following year.

De Vicenzo rose to fame after winning the British Open in 1967.

De Vicenzo, who frequently played professionally in Argentina, was the second-oldest living major champion and the victor of more than 230 professional tournaments. De Vicenzo died June 1 in Ranelagh, Argentina, not far from Buenos Aires.

In a 58-year career, De Vicenzo won more than 232 professional tournaments, majority in his homeland and elsewhere in South America. He outlasted Jack Nicklaus to win the 1967 British Open at Hoylake for his only major. During the final round, De Vicenzo made a birdie 3 at the par-4 17th hole and finished tied with Bob Goalby.

Nine-time major victor Gary Player took to Twitter to express his condolences, saying: “Roberto Di Vincenzo, a true gentleman whose influence popularized golf not only at home but around world too”.

“I probably played with him a dozen times, and I just always enjoyed his company”. He birdied 17 and I didn’t, and he won by a couple of shots.

De Vicenzo contributed so much even without that Masters title.

“Of course, part of me would have liked to have won more major championships and been more famous”, De Vicenzo told GolfWorld editor Jaime Diaz in 2006.

He went on to win the Houston Open a few weeks after his error at Augusta National, the last of his five PGA Tour victories that began with a win at Colonial in 1957. He represented his country, he represented the game of golf.

In 1970, De Vicenzo received the Bob Jones Award from the United States Golf Association, that organization’s highest honor recognizing distinguished sportsmanship in golf.

De Vicenzo delivered Argentina its first World Cup title in golf in 1953. And he was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 1989. I was not like Palmer, or Nicklaus or Gary Player.