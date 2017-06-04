Google celebrates Indian actress Nutan’s 81st birthday with a sketch doodle

One look at the above picture and you will know what we are trying to say.Veteran actress Nutan (born on 4 June 1936 – 21 February 1991) who celebrates her 81st birth anniversary today just got featured on the infamous wall of Google with her expressions doing all the talking.

Nutan won the Padma Shri in 1974 for her contribution to the Arts and a total of six Filmfare Awards – five of which were for Best Actress.

On the homepage of the search engine, animated faces with different expressions of the yesteryear star are visible to its users. Her caricatures form the two O’s of the logo.

Nutan was unconventional from her peers in the industry at that time and still, she was always on the top, brimming with smile and winning our hearts. “She was low key and mellow as she was peppery and sarcastic and yet made a strong impact”. One of the finest performances of her life came in the movies Bandini and Sujata, films that not only displayed a fine set of acting skills but also touched upon issues that plague the society. Both the films were directed by Bimal Roy.

Nutan was married to Rajnish Bahl and died young at 54 after suffering from breast cancer. “An icon of Indian cinema for over four decades, Nutan pioneered powerful women-centric films in an age when male actors dominated the silver screen”.

She continued playing leading roles through the 1960s until the late 1970s and went on to win the awards for her roles in “Sujata” (1959), “Bandini” (1963), “Milan” (1967) and “Main Tulsi Tere Aangan Ki” (1978).