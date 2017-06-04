Google unveils Android O Beta program for Nexus and Pixel devices

Speaking at an annual developer conference in Mountain View, California, Google Chief Executive Sundar Pichai touted the company’s progress with the Google Assistant, which allows users to complete various tasks through voice commands. Furthermore, Google confirmed it will soon add a streamlined mobile checkout experience for PayPal users, in addition to the already available Visa and Mastercard partnerships announced back in October. Ahead of that, however, Google plans to incorporate aspects of Android Go’s goals into the next version of its OS, Android O, expected to be released later this summer.

Google yesterday also released the preview 2 public beta version of Android O for developers.

Android Go is set to make its appearance in 2018 and will target Android devices with memories up to and including 1 GB. The Google Home smart speaker is the best and most convenient way to access all of the awesome features Google Assistant has to offer, and it’s on sale right now on Amazon at the lowest price we can find.

Alphabet Inc’s Google said on Wednesday it would make its digital assistant available on Apple Inc’s iPhone, making a play for the higher end of the smartphone market and challenging Apple’s Siri feature on its own devices.

In the blog post, VP of Payment Products Pali Bhat writes that more countries will have Android Pay soon.

This step will allow Google to help its users to buy online things easily as one can choose its mode of payment and preferred card, enter the code and then just simply check out.

And Google knows just how important it is to keep the Play Store up and running smoothly all the time.

In a blog post, Google confirmed that it would soon allow US users to send or receive payments directly using Google Assistant.