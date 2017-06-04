Gordon Brown urges Fifers to vote Labour to stop the SNP

Nicola Sturgeon prepares to visit six separate constituencies over the course of the day.

On Saturday, the first minister’s helicopter was due to make stops in eight constituencies – from Cumbernauld in North Lanarkshire to Clydesdale and Tweeddale.

Ms Sturgeon, the SNP leader, reacted sympathetically on Friday, telling BBC Radio 4: “If there was to be a hung parliament, if the parliamentary arithmetic allowed it, then I would want the SNP to be part of a progressive alternative to a Conservative government”.

“With polls tightening across the United Kingdom, the votes of people across Scotland could determine the size of Theresa May’s majority in the next parliament”.

She claims that while the Conservatives may still win “electing strong SNP voices is only the way to keep the Tories in check”.

She added: “I think many people south of the border would be appalled at how Scottish Labour is behaving where they seem to be more determined to somehow stop the SNP than they are to stop the Tories, which I think would be inexplicable to most people in the Labour Party south of the border”.

Labour supporters in England would be “appalled” if their party allows the Tories back into government and rejects a “progressive alliance” with the SNP, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

Mr Darling refused to be drawn when asked repeatedly if he thought Jeremy Corbyn would make a good prime minister, saying: “He’s had a much better campaign than anyone had thought at the start”.

Kirsten Oswald, SNP candidate for East Renfrewshire, said: “With Labour privately admitting that they are working with the Tories in seats across Scotland, it’s clear that the Labour party would quite happily prefer a Tory government with an increased majority than see Scotland represented by strong, progressive SNP voices”.

He said “the tide is turning” and “the shine is coming off the nationalists” due to their “poor” record on health and education.

“Instead of campaigning for better standards in our schools and hospitals, once again the nationalists have taken to the streets to campaign for another divisive independence referendum”.

“The SNP will always stand up for the people of Scotland and for fairer policies – so it is vital to elect strong SNP voices to stand up for Scotland at Westminster”.

Nicola Sturgeon said independence is not a “magic solution” to Scotland’s problems as she was questioned over her government’s record.

The SNP leader revealed her party would look to pursue a “progressive alternative” to Conservative administration if no party wins an overall majority on 8 June.

She went on: “We are 100% committed to opposing the SNP’s second referendum – you all know you can trust us on that”.

Willie Rennie leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats continues his tour of Scotland with a stop in St Andrews today, continuing to campaign in seats that the Liberal Democrats are targeting to gain from the SNP.

“My message to everyone who is opposed to another divisive independence referendum is to back the Liberal Democrat candidates in these marginal seats in the Highlands, Argyll, North East, Fife, Edinburgh and East Dunbartonshire”.

Ms Sturgeon also said it was important to have organisations like the European Union to help deal with global problems such as climate change and said no single country could tackle such issues “despite what President Trump seems to think”.

“In less than seven days’ time people have a straight choice. Do they want an MP who will do nothing more than advance the cause for another divisive independence referendum, or do they want an MP that will stand up for the local community”.