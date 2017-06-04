Gordon Hayward picks the Warriors in the NBA Finals

The Warriors beat Cleveland for the 2015 crown but squandered a 3-1 lead past year as the Cavs made the greatest comeback in NBA Finals history.

Although Durant scored 38 points in the Golden State Warriors’ 113-91 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, much of the attention was shifted towards a celebrity sitting courtside. Enter this epic Cavaliers fan troll. “They’re going to make adjustments”, Brown said.

As of right now, Golden State looks to be an absolute juggernaut.

The Cavaliers’ historic comeback previous year may not have been completed had Iguodala’s back held up.

Cleveland might be thinking the same thing a day after that startling Game 1 defeat that featured 20 turnovers and Durant driving to the basket at will with nobody even close as he dunked again and again – six times in the first half alone.

Unlike the already talented Warriors squads that Cleveland split the last two Finals with, this version is more unsafe given the offseason addition of four-times National Basketball Association scoring champion and former league MVP Kevin Durant. “Steve just said it to our guys at the end of the game: We had a formula, and our guys did a nice job trying to follow it”.

But he also made eight of 20 Cleveland turnovers that led to 21 Warriors points, seven of them coming in the first half, the second most in any half of his epic career.

“I think now that certain guys have gotten a taste of it, even guys that have been here before and had the experience, have gone out there and gotten a feel of what things are going to be like in this series, I think you’ll see a lot better showing in Game 2 out of the guys”.

Durant played well in his first Finals trip but didn’t have the help he has now with a two-time MVP in Curry, one of the league’s best two-way players in Thompson and a do-it-all demon like Green.

This included Rihanna getting into Kevin Durant’s head a bit, which caused him to stare her down after hitting a couple of shots late in the game. Green had a team-high 11 rebounds to go with nine points. “They got downhill, got to the spots where they wanted to go”, Love said. If Game 1 is any indication of how the rest of the series will play out, Hayward will have exactly foreseen the outcome.

“You can’t play with pace when you turn the ball over”, James said.

James was serious. His coach, Tyronn Lue, seemed to speak with just a hint of sarcasm when he said the Warriors are “the best I ever seen”.

“Well, I’m pretty sure that won’t happen tomorrow”, Durant said with a grin Saturday.

The alleged incident came Thursday toward the end of Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers. “Uncharacteristic with the number of guys that turned the ball over, but we have to credit those guys for creating some of the turnovers”.