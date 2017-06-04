Governors, mayors vow to continue the green fight after Trump decision

France said it would work with usa states and cities – some of which have broken with Trump’s decisions – to keep up the fight against climate change. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that while the United States should have remained in the 2015 deal, he would not judge Trump. Despite the fact that Trump is flexing some of his go-it-alone muscle on the Paris deal, he’s still holding to the withdrawal procedure that’s laid out in the plan, as The New York Times notes.

Bloomberg, who is the U.N. Secretary-General’s special envoy for Cities and Climate Change, said the United States has led the world on emission reductions over the past decade.

The US President’s decision drew strong reactions from various quarters.

European Council President Donald Tusk (L) and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker co-chair the 19th China-EU leaders’ meeting in Brussels, Belgium, June 2, 2017. Jerry Brown said in a call to reporters.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, a pastor’s daughter who is usually intensely private about her faith, said the accord was needed “to preserve our Creation”.

“In order to fulfil my solemn duty to protect America and its citizens, the United States will withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord, but begin negotiations to re-enter either the Paris Accord or a really entirely new transaction on terms that are fair to the United States, its businesses, its workers, its people, its taxpayers”. Remarkably for a country that has unambiguously contributed most to causing climate change, Mr. Trump’s speech was cloaked in victimhood. And they won´t be. It offered political cover and presented a unified GOP front, especially considering numerous signatories hail from states that carried Trump to his victory. From that point, it takes a year for withdrawal to be complete. He said his administration could try to renegotiate the existing agreement or try to create a new one that is more favorable to the U.S.

Trump´s decision is likely to play well with the Republican base, with the more immediate damage likely to appear on the diplomatic front. “That’s not going to happen while I’m president, I’m sorry”.

The urgent task at hand for the rest of the global community, however, is to ensure that the Paris Agreement remains in place and even wins renewed support.

Opponents of the pullout – said to include Trump´s daughter Ivanka – had warned that Washington´s global leadership role was at stake, along with the environment.

“They may feel good about the statements they’re making, but it has little to no impact on the global stage”, Pyle said in a phone interview Wednesday.

What, practically, does the US exit imply for the battle against climate change?

Nonetheless, Liberal Environment and Climate Change Minister Catherine McKenna also found Trump’s resolve to extricate the US from the accord “deeply disappointing” and even suggested that the president will be missing out from the “inevitable” increase in green energy jobs that climate change proponents believe will soon be mushrooming around the world. India could also explicitly and formally make common cause with countries such as China and the European Union, which have reportedly planned an alliance to lead implementation of the Paris Agreement.

“I want to give people hope, but not false hope on this process.” said Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton. The worldwide climate regime perpetuates the subordination of the global south and many solutions that comes out of it at best, do not match the scale of the problem or at worst, are false solutions.

Russia, under the Paris climate deal, has pledged to reduce its carbon emissions by at least 25 percent below 1990 levels by 2030. They vowed to take steps to keep the worldwide rise in temperatures “well below” two degrees Celsius from pre-industrial times and to “pursue efforts” to hold the increase under 1.5 degrees Celsius.