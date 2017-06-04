Grande returning to stage Sunday for Manchester benefit show

Other participating artists will include Coldplay, Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, Pharrell Williams, Take That, Robbie Williams, Niall Horan and the Black Eyed Peas.

“Today’s One Love Manchester benefit concert will not only continue, but will do so with greater objective”, manager Scooter Braun tweeted Sunday morning.

Scooter Braun, the agent for headliner Ariana Grande, said the One Love Manchester concert “will not only continue, but do so with greater purpose”. He called the event a “statement that hatred and fear will never win”.

“We must not be afraid, and in tribute to all those affected here and around the world, we will bring our voices together and sing loudly”, he continued.

As Ariana Grande concertgoers left the Manchester Arena in late May this year, a suicide bomber detonated his bomb in the Arena’s foyer, killing 22 people and injuring over 100 more.

Assistant Chief Constable Garry Shewan of Greater Manchester police reminded the public that Britain’s terror threat level was now at severe, which means that an attack is highly likely.

Thorpe’s 8-year-old daughter, Lily, suffered a shrapnel wound in her back and is now recovering from surgery.

This is a handout photo taken from CCTV made available on Friday June 2, 2017 and issued on by the Greater Manchester Police of Salman Abedi, at an unknown location in Greater Manchester, England in the days just prior of the attack on Manchester Arena.

‘With over 450,000 searches on our site for One Love Manchester over the last 24 hours, demand was always going to be extremely high.

“Good even Manchester“, singer Gary Barlow screamed.

Another fan, Kate said: “Instead of being all scared to come here, like people not coming, we need to just stick together and not be scared about things because I feel like, whoever is doing this wants us to be”. “So that is what it will continue to do for us”.