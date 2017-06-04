Grande to return to stage today for Manchester benefit show

Another fan, Kate said: “Instead of being all scared to come here, like people not coming, we need to just stick together and not be scared about things because I feel like, whoever is doing this wants us to be”.

Police said security was going to be raised and concertgoers were asked not to bring bags into the arena.

Scheduled acts for the benefit include Grande, Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell Williams, the Black Eyed Peas, Take That, and One Direction’s Niall Horan.

Despite the attacks, the One Love Manchester concert will still go ahead tonight as planned.

Grande, who described herself as “broken” following the May 22 bombing, immediately returned to the USA, interrupting her Dangerous Woman world tour.

At only 23-years-old, she made the decision to return to Manchester less than two weeks later. “So that is what it will continue to do for us”.

“The music community stands together with love and in solidarity”.

Grande shared an image of her visit to Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital with her 107 million Instagram followers.

They previously recorded their own version as a tribute to the victims.

Some tickets were set aside for fans at the original concert, who were promised free entry.

The concert will feature Ariana Grande, the American singer whose show was targeted by bomber Salman Abedi a few weeks ago, leaving 22 dead and 116 injured.

“We were up until one watching the London news, but at no point did we think of canceling”, added Sophie. The online auction platform has since then pledged to immediately remove any item “which profits in any way from the tragedy in Manchester“.

The manager said artists “have the full support of Greater Manchester Police and the Government and are assured the safety of all those attending is the highest priority”.

The concert will air in its entirety on Freeform at 2 p.m. ET, and a one-hour version will be broadcast on ABC, following the 8 p.m. ET game 2 of the NBA Finals.

Millions of people around the world will also be able to watch, as the concert is being simulcast in more than 50 countries across five continents.