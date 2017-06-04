Grandmother facing deportation takes sanctuary in Greensboro church

Ortega fled violence in Guatemala in 1993, but returned to care for a critically-ill child a few years later. She’s Ortega’s oldest daughter, the child who was sick.

St. Barnabas Episcopal Church has given sanctuary to Juana Tobar Ortege, an Asheboro woman ordered out of the country by immigration officials.

It’s not clear why Ortega’s stay of removal was denied in April. “I’ve worked the whole time”.

“I hope to return to my home soon”, she said.

The congregation had spent more than a year in a process of discernment before choosing to become a sanctuary church.

“Our hopes in doing this is that we would be able to change the hearts and minds of people with influence in our country - particularly with Thom Tillis, with all senators and representatives, so that they can represent all of their people”, Rev. Randall Keeney, vicar of St. Barnabas, said at a press conference on Wednesday. She recovered from her illness and now lives in North Carolina. “That is what is guiding us here”, Keeney told CNN.

Ortega and members of her family joined in.

“The Diocese of North Carolina is eager and ready to assist our worship communities as they navigate the call to offer sanctuary to persons subject to the harsh realities of a broken immigration system”, Hodges-Copple said.

“I will with God’s help”, the church answered.

Ortega is among thousands of people whose deportations were not enforced under previous presidential administrations.

“This is why today we stand by her to ask Thom Tillis to submit a stay of removal for Juana Luz Tobar Ortega“. She found out her stay would not be extended, was outfitted with an ankle monitor and told she had until May 31 to the leave the country. Ortega’s daughter was living with her grandmother in Guatemala at the time. Her troubles with immigration officials began, when she re-entered the United States.

Last month, Ortega had her first check-in with ICE under the Trump administration.

According to advocacy group American Friends Service Committee, this is the first time in several years that someone has been offered sanctuary in North Carolina.

In 2001, she was granted “voluntary departure”, which required her to leave the country but would have allowed her to return on visits or apply for citizenship formally. “We would like there to be a path for her to get permanent residency, but ICE just seems to want to punish, not to work with us”.

On Wednesday, an immigrant grandmother began indefinitely living inside a church in North Carolina after she was given final orders of deportation by the USA federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency last month.

“If you’re ordered removed from the United States, this agency is going to carry that out”, said ICE spokesman Bryan D. Cox, who declined to comment on specific cases such as Ortega’s.