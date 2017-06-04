Pacific Islands at risk of being swallowed by rising seas accused Washington of “abandoning” vulnerable nations and expressed dismay Friday after Donald Trump pulled the USA out of the Paris climate deal.

Likewise, Trump could have pulled out of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, the legal agreement that undergirds the Paris Agreement, signed by George H.W. Bush in 1992.

In announcing plans to pull the USA out of the Paris climate accord, President Donald Trump declared that he was “elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris”. “There is no backsliding on the Paris Agreement“.

ACP previously condemned Trump’s executive order directing the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to roll back US efforts to combat air pollution, arguing that the order “will have a devastating impact on public health”.

A number of African countries have expressed alarm at rising sea levels and changing weather patterns that have the potential to further disrupt the agriculture that so many on the world’s poorest continent rely on to survive.

“Paris, at its core, was a bunch of words committed to very, very minimal environmental benefits and – cost the country a substantial amount of money and put us at an economic disadvantage”, Pruitt said in response to a question. “We remain steadfastly committed to the sustainability, carbon and energy goals that we have set as a company and to the Paris Agreement’s ultimate success. It is time for all of us to stand up, organize, fight back, and channel our energy into grassroots political action”.

Eighty-seven USA mayors, who say they represent 40 million Americans, have also committed to uphold the Paris commitments, intensify efforts to meet climate goals and increase investments in renewable energy and energy efficiency.

A top European Union official says the EU and China believe that President Donald Trump made a mistake by pulling the United States out of a landmark global climate agreement. “Make our planet great again”, Macron said.

Germany’s DIHK Chambers of Commerce and VDMA engineering industry group said US companies could gain short-term advantages by Trump’s decision.

“If we don’t do anything, we might shoot over 5 degrees or more and that would be catastrophic”, said John Reilly, the co-director of the program, adding that MIT’s scientists had had no contact with the White House and were not offered a chance to explain their work. India is a responsible nation with regard to climate change.We can milk the nature.

France, along with Germany and Italy, plan to meet in the coming days to announce stronger climate measures. In triggering the official withdrawal procedures, Trump has sparked a lengthy process that won’t conclude until November 2020 – the same month he’s up for re-election, ensuring the issue becomes a major topic of debate in the next presidential contest.

So maybe the next time he decides to criticize the decision to get the USA out of the Paris accord he should read the document first.

Critics have said Trump’s decision to reject the Paris Agreement will mean a future where flooding, violent storms and drought will be regular occurrences ARE WE KEEPING UP WITH IT?

Robert Orr, one of the architects of the Paris accord and a former special advisor to the UN secretary general on climate change, told AFP that the United States had already been on track to achieve about half its Paris reductions commitment.

“Hopefully people can keep it in perspective”, he added.

“I think it’s important that everyone recognizes that the United States has a terrific record of reducing our own greenhouse gas emissions“.

German industry associations also criticised Trump’s decision, warning that it would harm the global economy and lead to market distortions.