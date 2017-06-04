Gregg Allman, celebrated southern rock pioneer, dies aged 69

Their self-titled debut album came out in 1969, but it was their seminal live album “At Fillmore East” in 1971 that catapulted the band to stardom.

Allman’s official website announced his death on Saturday, saying he “passed away peacefully at his home in Savannah, Ga”.

Allman struggled for years with alcohol, heroin and other drugs, and entered treatment for them numerous times, before embarking on a path of recovery in the mid-1990s.

I am truly honored to have been fortunate enough to have written many songs with him and equally honored to have traveled the world with him while making the best music the world has ever known.

Ringo Starr said: “Rest in peace Greg Allman peace and love to all the family”, and Sheryl Crow tweeted: “Broken heart”. Personal wars and infighting with members of band have been reported, and Mr. Allman has been candid in the past about his extended substance abuse and his troubled relationships with some of his partners and some of his children. A year after Duane Allman’s death, the band suffered another tragic loss when bassist Berry Oakley died in an eerily similar fashion.

“RIP Gregg Allman, what a voice”.

Allman continued recording and touring, both with reunited versions of the Allmans Brothers Band and with his own bands, for some 40 years.

Allman moved to Savannah later in life. Duane talked his brother into joining a racially integrated band, the House Rockers, shocking their mother. I was nine years old.

“God, he’s wonderful”, she added.

Undaunted this toughest of American bands survived to find commercial success away from the bars and halls with the splendid Eat A Peach and the groundbreaking Brothers and Sisters which includes the perennial favourite “Ramblin” Man’.

Born in Nashville, Tennessee, the rock star known for his long blond hair was raised in Florida.

Duane also worked as a session guitarist in Muscle Shoals, Alabama, and NY, recording with Aretha Franklin, Wilson Pickett, saxophonist King Curtis and other artists before talking Gregg into becoming the lead singer for Trucks’ band. To avoid jail, Allman agreed to testify against Scooter Herring, his road manager. Audience shouts of “Narc!” plagued him for years afterward. He played on his first solo album. These included the live Gregg Allman Tour (1974) and Playin’ Up a Storm (1977). The two had a son, musician Elijah Blue Allman, and were frequent celebrity tabloid fodder before divorcing in 1978. – Keyboard player Chuck Leavell, who played with The Allman Brothers Band, in an interview with The Telegraph newspaper of Macon, Georgia. His only non-anthology solo release the following decade was Searching For Simplicity (1997). The album features covers of the works of B.B. King, Muddy Waters and other blues greats.

Allman had been working on a yet-to-be-released solo album entitled Southern Blood.

Last year, Gregg was forced to cancel his summer tour due to unspecified “serious health problems”. “I look at an old Harley and I say, ‘Man, you gotta chrome those wheels, give it some new paint, some nice-looking handlebars.’ That’s what these younger guys do for the band. As much as I hate it, it’s time for me to take some real time off to heal”. The next month, Allman denied rumors that he was in hospice care.

By this time Gregg Allman was married Cher – the third of his six wives – with whom he spent three turbulent years.