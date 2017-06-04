Gregg Allman, Soulful Rock ‘N’ Roll Pioneer, Dies at 69

Gregg Allman, known for his gentle manner and long blond hair parted in the center, went on to front the band on his own for decades after his brother’s death.

The brothers had no particular inclination for music but Allman cited two influences that inspired him – a concert he and his brother attended in Nashville in 1960 and a mentally-challenged neighbour who taught him to play the guitar.

But when Duane Allman left behind a lucrative gig as a session musician in Muscle Shoals, Ala., he called his younger brother to join a band with two lead guitarists and two drummers.

They wrote: “R.I.P Gregg Allman.December 18, 1947 – May 27, 2017 It is with deep sadness that we announce that Gregg Allman, passed away peacefully“. “I’m not going to get all cosmic on you”. They were known for their blues and country-infused improvisational jam style and their band became one of the leaders in what many coined “Southern Rock“. “Never forget….gui 3 chooch”, she captioned the pic that showed her smiling as she snuggled with the Southern rocker.

He survived alcohol and drug addictions as well as a 2010 liver transplant.

Country legend Charlie Daniels tweeted, “Gregg Allman had a feeling for the blues very few ever have”.

The band’s first three albums made them stars, but then tragedy struck when Duane – whose talent as a guitarist was revered in the rock industry – died in a motorcycle accident aged 24 in 1971.

After promising live gigs around the South and a disastrous stint in Los Angeles, where a record label tried to mold them into a psychedelic rock band, the Allman Brothers formed in earnest in Jacksonville, Florida, in 1969. Another motorcycle accident the following year claimed Oakley’s life. That overall vibe and aesthetic continues to reverberate through the work of prominent, modern bands like Drive By Truckers, My Morning Jacket, Alabama Shakes, and many, many more.

He, however, continued to release solo albums throughout the “70s and “80s, including “Gregg Allman Tour” and ‘Playin” Up a Storm”. Meanwhile, Allman maintained a solo career, occasionally scoring hits such as 1986’s “I’m No Angel“. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with The Allman Brothers Band in 1995 and received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2012.

According to The New York Times, Allman’s publicist confirmed that the rockstar died in his Georgia home from complications related to liver cancer. Allman would be joined by many modern artists like Dr. John, Eric Church, Jackson Browne, John Hiatt and more.

The soulful singer-songwriter had canceled his performances for the rest of the year in March, citing health reasons. Later that year, he canceled more dates, citing a throat injury.

“Duane and I caught it like an illness”, Gregg told Southern Living magazine. “I’ve been on the road for 45 years because I live to play music with my friends for my fans”.

Health battles had forced Allman to cancel upcoming June concert dates, but the guitarist denied rumors that he was now in hospice care.

Reports surfaced last month Allman was in hospice care. “I want to thank you for all the love that you are sending”.