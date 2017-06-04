Griezmann commits to staying at Atletico Madrid next season

And the speculation over his departure increased on Thursday, after the Court of Arbitration in Sport (CAS) ruled to uphold the Federation Internationale de Football Association transfer ban which means Atletico will not be able add to their squad until January 2018, reports Xinhua News Agency.

“It’s a hard moment for the club, for my teammates”, Griezmann said.

Antoine Griezmann has confirmed he will stay at Atletico Madrid this summer and it would be a “dirty move” to leave after their transfer ban was upheld.

The France worldwide said he had chose to stay at the Spanish side after discussing with his sporting advisor Eric Olhats.

He had previously said there was a 60 per cent chance of joining Manchester United this summer.

As a result, the Frenchman has come out and confirmed that he won’t go to United after all, no matter where he fell on their priority list. The FIFA ban prevents Atletico from registering new players until January.

It wasn’t all bad news for the club as the Court of Arbitration reduced the fine imposed on the club from 900,000 Swiss Francs to 550,000. There is still a handsome season to be done and we hope to get some new signings in January.

Speaking to Telefoot, the French worldwide striker reaffirmed his commitment to Diego Simeone’s charges.

And ex-United midfielder Wilkins says Tottenham should swoop for Griezmann if they want to win the Premier League title next season. He found the net 26 times in 53 appearances in all competitions this season. Only time will tell.

The forward, who registered 26 goals and 12 assists in all competitions this season, has been tipped to sign a contract extension with Atleti in the coming weeks.