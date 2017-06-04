Griezmann confirms Atletico stay after transfer ban

Atletico were slapped with an embargo on signings this summer, meaning if Griezmann were to be sold, they wouldn’t be able to acquire a replacement.

The Madrid club can not register any new players until January after their final attempt to get the punishment lifted failed.

Antoine Griezmann has confirmed that he will stay at Atletico Madrid this summer “because it’s a hard time” for the club.

Atletico immediately described the CAS ruling as unfair and said it would cause “irreparable damage” to the club.

“It’d be a bad move to leave now”.

Manchester United appeared to give up their high profile pursuit of Griezmann on Thursday, as they claimed they had “cooled” their interest in the France striker who was a €100m target for the Old Trafford club. “We talked to the leaders and we will be back for next season”, said Griezmann, who explained he had discussed his decision with his advisors. There is another handsome season to be had. It makes keeping hold of Griezmann of paramount importance to boss Diego Simeone ahead of the club’s move to their new Wanda Metropolitano stadium at the start of next season.

Manchester United have offered £84 million ($108.2 million) for the French global striker who is the fifth highest scorer this season in the Spanish top division with 16 goals. He found the net 26 times in 53 appearances in all competitions this season. Once this ban is lifted in January, will we see all of the speculation once more?

His current deal includes a 100 million euro (about £86 million, or about N40 billion) release clause.

Yes it is a shame for him, because he would have come.

The attacker hinted that he will remain at Atletico when he tweeted: “Now more than ever”.